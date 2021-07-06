Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence won the first moto of the day at RedBud…but then lamented that his bike setup was off, leaving him powerless to stop RJ Hampshire. Luckily for Lawrence, Hampshire crashed twice, so he held on to win the moto anyway.

His moto two was spoiled by a bad start and an early crash, but he came from outside the top 30 to salvage sixth. The 1-6 put him on the podium (third overall) and prevented Justin Cooper from making up much ground in the series. Lawrence spoke with the media after the event.

Jett, moto one you got the win but you weren’t happy with the riding and the bike setup. Then moto two you had that massive charge from behind. Safe to say a pretty tough day in the office for you, but you’ll take third overall for the day?

Jett Lawrence: Yeah. The bike setting in the first one just wasn’t good at all. I couldn’t charge at all, like RJ, he was charging. If he caught me I didn’t really have any ammo to fight because the bike was just handling terrible. I felt like if I went and pushed I would have KO’d myself somewhere. So, I was pretty limited in that one. The second one we fixed the bike. The bike was working way better, but just didn’t give myself a very good run at all with winning or even getting into a podium position. But I came from 37th to sixth, so I think that’s pretty good. I think I made definitely a lot of passes, maybe the most passes of the day. I think if you look at the result, yeah, it sucks. I lost three points, but you’ve got to look at the positive. It was a strong ride, I felt like, and there’s many other people I feel like in this class that could do that.

How are you feeling with the tracks? Are you at a point where you feel there’s still a lot of changes or improvements to make, or do you feel like you’re pretty much settings-wise where you’re going to be?

The bike handles good, but you can always improve it. I’m always changing settings. I have my main base, but I’m always trying to find more improvement in my suspension, bike, myself. With all these different tracks we’re always making tinkers to the suspension and the setting.