Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Benjamin Nelko
  3. Ryder Lafferty
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Australian MX
Maitland
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Motocross
RedBud
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jett Lawrence
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Sat Jul 10
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 10
Upcoming
Australian MX
Gillman
Sun Jul 11
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Jul 11
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 17
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Jul 18
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Sun Jul 18
Save of the Day: RedBud

July 6, 2021 4:25pm

Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the RedBud National, Ken Roczen shorted LaRocco's Leap badly while in a battle with Aaron Plessinger in the second 450 class moto. After the close call for Roczen, he quickly regrouped and continued to battle before ultimately crashing and slipping back to sixth a few laps later.

ABOUT MIPS

Backed by more than 20 years of research and development, Mips® and its innovative Safety System is engineered to provide helmet-based safety and protection for riders of all skill levels. As a global leader in this field, the Mips® system is available for a wide range of applications - from motocross and cycling to skiing and construction. The Mips® system is designed to help protect many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world and is found in many of the top motorcycle helmets on the market today. Look for the yellow dot and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.

