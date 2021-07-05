During the broadcast, [television announcer] Jason Weigandt has coined the “Dylan danger zone,” I believe is what he said. When you see the guys in front of you there at the last few laps, it’s scary. You’re the shark. They’re the bait. You’re going after them no matter what. Do you feel a moment there in the last three or four laps where you’re getting close, and you see those guys that you can turn it up a little bit?

I don't know. It’s hard to say. I just gave everything I had. Right now, I’m really tired. I left everything on the track. I think Eli [Tomac] is the same kind of rider. Like I said on the podium, I don't think anybody ever passed Eli in the last lap, so that shows that he’s strong at the end of the moto. Maybe I’m like this. I don't know. When there is a guy in front of me, I try to pass him and it’s as simple as that.

That first race you got docked one point for the red cross situation. What are your thoughts on that? Re-watching the broadcast and having a look back at it, how do you sort of feel about that punishment? Does it fit the crime, in your eyes?

I haven’t seen the video of it, so I don't know. Honestly, it’s crazy. I’m not going to say what I truly think, but I think you guys know. What is crazy is I never saw the white cross flag because it was on the landing. My team told me there was one in the corner, but if it’s true, if there is one in the corner, I passed the corner and then you have a takeoff and there was a yellow flag on the takeoff. So, I decided to not jump this jump because of the yellow flag and not because of the white flag. I just felt it was safer for me. I had nothing to gain to try jumping this jump even if it was just a yellow flag. So, I just scrubbed and did half of the tabletop. The white flag was on the landing, so it’s stupid. I guess if you ask Ken, same thing. He jumped because it was a yellow flag and with the yellow flag, you can jump. Again, I don't think the problem is the riders because I think Ken and I know not to take big risks like this for no reward. I think the problem is where they put the flaggers. If the AMA wants to talk with me about this, there is no problem. I welcome them to come and ask me what we can do better for this situation. I just think it’s not really nice. It’s not going to make a big difference for me, but maybe for Ken. One point, you never know. It’s just a little sad to have to be docked points in the championship. We’re chasing these points so hard that as a rider you never like this situation. Like I said, I never want to take a risk for try a jump on that circumstance. It’s a weird situation.