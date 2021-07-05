Listen: Main Event Moto Podcast Ep. #201 – RedBud National Recap
Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast is part of the Racer X Podcast Network. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.
Happy Independence Day! Daniel Blair, Hobo Nick, "Tool Man" Dan Colvin and Producer Joe talk about round four of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in ReeeedBuuuuud. They also have a conversation with a talented young singer named Page Anne.
Hang out with them as Daniel focuses on the headlines in the sport and sometimes it goes off the rails.
Racer X Illustrated Motocross Magazine
The August 2021 Issue
Inside the August issue of Racer X magazine: Lucas Oil Pro Motocross returned with a refreshing sense of normalcy. Ryan Villopoto goes to Boise for the Racer X Inter-Am and gets seriously hooked on vintage racing. The pending split between Eli Tomac and Monster Energy Kawasaki brings back memories of ugly moto-breakups. Jeff “6-Time” Stanton is now leading all-inclusive adventure tours through his home state of Michigan with Jeff Stanton Adventures and much, much more.