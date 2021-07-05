Jeffrey Herlings’ 91st Grand Prix win was also his first of 2021 and came in just his third Grand Prix race since early September 2020. In the first two outings of the year in Russia and Great Britain, MXGP followers and Herlings’ fans witnessed a rare sight. The 26-year-old Dutchman was cautious, rusty, hesitant in the four motos that delivered results of 4-2-3-4, although he did scale the overall podium both times, and—with his latest success thanks to a 6-1 in Italy—is the only rider in the premier class to have uncorked champagne on all three occasions in 2021.

Herlings seems to have lifted his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate’s mantra of aiming for regular podium finishes, rather than satisfying a renowned thirst for victory and even dominance. Tony Cairoli has built most of his nine world titles on the back of this philosophy for regularity and riding well within his limits. Herlings might be nine years the Italian’s junior and five championships shy of his rival but this maturation to deal with the frustration of losing races, seasons, sleep, and even hope due to injury is overdue.

There are some in KTM that have applauded Herlings’ “slowly-slowly” approach, at least when it comes to the hectic and unpredictable dynamic of racing compared to practicing. Jeffrey’s own public admissions that he’s untroubled to be off the leader’s pace but still picking up points have skirted the line between believable and fanciful. Much like the rider himself it’s a contrast of extremes: has this racing animal really been tamed by the hurt and the benefits of being prudent or is his kidding himself as well as us? For an example of the contrast take the last three years: 17 wins from 19 appearances (second in the other two) in 2018 cast Herlings’ sole MXGP title to-date as one of the most emphatic in the modern era and a vein of dominance that almost reset the bar in the world championship. In the last two years, however, he struggled to make more than seven race starts through 2019 and 2020 due to crashes and their consequences.

In Italy it took some adverse circumstances to stir the beast. Maggiora Park wasn’t the clearest or easiest of venues for passing. The narrow and “busy” course, lined with ruts, provided a vastly different canvas compared to the wide expanses of Matterley Basin the previous week. In the first moto Herlings had been running top-five and close to Tim Gajser, in line with his 2021 modus operandi. Then an errant stone to wedged into his back brake so he had to pause to dislodge it. He lost almost 20 seconds and found himself in 10th. From there vintage Herlings awoke. “It seemed to get him quite angry!” observed Team Manager Dirk Gruebel on the momentary spark. “He then found two seconds a lap…” Herlings rallied to sixth and the hard-won points paid-off later.