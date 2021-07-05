Tough day for Gajser and a win for Herlings, but it rained in moto two. So, does this prove anything?

I don’t know if it was a mental breakthrough, or anything was accomplished on that front, but I did think it was important as far as the points go. These first three rounds all favored Gajser, in my opinion. He is great in all conditions, but most will admit that hard-packed conditions bring out his best form. He was able to outpace Jeffrey at both Russia and Matterley (in race two anyways) and most considered Maggiora another great opportunity to extend the points lead. Jeffrey’s win undermined that plan and with it, tightened the points at a perfect time.

Leaving Maggiora, the MXGP crew has a few days rest before embarking on a four-race run that will see a return to the sand. Jeffrey surely feels he has the edge anytime the series touches Belgium or the Netherlands, and those races could provide the points haul he needs to close the Gajser gap. The Maggiora coup made his job that much easier. We are only three rounds into a marathon series, but I am expecting a back-and-forth momentum pendulum depending on the venue and soil.

What is happening in the MX2 class?

The main story is the absence of defending champion, Tom Vialle. He proved that he was ready for another title run in Russia, only to be injured in a freak practice incident with fellow MX2 star Roan Van De Moosdijk. His vacancy at the top has blown the door wide open for race winners and new title contenders.

An unexpected development has been the surge of the rookies. Mattia Guadagnini and Thibault Benistant have both come into the series without much of an adjustment period. Their transition to EMX250 to MX2 has been a revelation and both have now won motos to prove it. Guadagnini grabbing the red plate on Sunday was maybe the most unexpected storyline of the year. Benistant’s elder teammate, Maxime Renaux is also one to watch, winning the overall at Matterley Basin and putting his Monster Yamaha near the front several times thus far.