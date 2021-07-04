With the help of Twisted Tea, Jason Weigandt and Max Anstie break down the Red Bud National, round four of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Plus, Kellen Brauer chats with a bunch of riders in the paddock, including Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton, Adam Cianciarulo and Hunter and Jett Lawrence, to get more takes on the day. Anstie talks about the track, then we attempt to get his teammate Brandon Hartranft to talk.

ABOUT TWISTED TEA

Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5 percent kick of alcohol. Ask for it wherever you buy beer!

Visit www.twistedtea.com.