Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the RedBud pits after the Twisted Tea National, grabbing time with Jett Lawrence, Austin Forkner, Jo Shimoda, Max Anstie, Brandon "Brick" Hartranft, Alex Ray and plenty of fans after another great day of racing. Can anyone stop Dylan Ferrandis once he gets you in the danger zone?

The Weege Post Show is brought to you by Race Tech Gold Valves, which will make your suspension plusher with better bottoming resistance...you know all that. Plus, their engine services are first rate, as proven by privateers everywhere. Go to RaceTech.com for more.