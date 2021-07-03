There’s just nothing quite like spending a Fourth of July weekend at America’s home for motocross. RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan, hosted the fourth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship on Saturday and a lively crowd was provided a top-notch race. Both classes saw close battles all the way to the flag, with as many as five or six riders often looking like they may end up battling for the lead.

In the 450 class, the title fight between Dylan Ferrandis and Ken Roczen was heating up throughout the day. With just three points between them after Ferrandis’ win at High Point, it was up to Roczen to respond and try to take the points lead back. In the first moto, Roczen looked like he was doing just that after he passed Aaron Plessinger for the lead of the race around the halfway point and looked to take off out front in the late stages. That strategy was all but thwarted by not only Plessinger keeping Roczen honest, but Ferrandis also coming from behind Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, and Adam Cianciarulo to put himself in a three rider battle for the lead late.

Ferrandis then methodically picked off his teammate Plessinger for second before hunting down Roczen right near the end to nab the win away from the German. It was an unmistakable display of where Ferrandis’ current level is at. To not only run down Roczen and get him late, but to pass the riders he did to even get there, it certainly raised some eyebrows.