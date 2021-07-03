On the heels of the High Point National, the two biggest stories surrounded Eli Tomac’s resurgent second moto and Jalek Swoll’s breakthrough first career 250 class overall. For Tomac, he will look to keep that form rolling this weekend after what has been a disappointing three rounds to this point for the former three time 450 class champion. Dylan Ferrandis regained the points lead in the 450 class with his 2-2 overall win at High Point as he now sits just three points clear of Ken Roczen in the standings heading into today’s action at round four.

For Swoll, the win came seemingly out of nowhere as he turned a previous best the round before of sixth into 1-3 scores for the overall. The win catapulted him up to fourth in the championship standings, still behind the Lawrence brothers of Jett and Hunter with Justin Cooper splitting the two. Cooper was able to claim his first moto win of the year in the second moto at High Point as well and did so by outlasting a consistent attack from Jett Lawrence from behind. The younger Lawrence brother remains the championship leader heading into today’s action as he sits 11 points up on Cooper. We’ll have live updates throughout the day here at RedBud, so stick with us as we drop the gates!