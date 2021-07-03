Beast Unleashed

Before the High Point National, it’d been quite a while since we saw Eli Tomac summon the intense speed and aggression that has transformed him into an unstoppable force so many times in the past. Something must have clicked for Tomac in the second moto, however, because the beast was back as soon as the gate dropped. Tomac was clearly riding at a higher level than he’d been all season, and not surprisingly, ended up winning his first moto of the year. The question now is, was his return to form temporary, or is Tomac back for good? –Aaron Hansel

Consistency is Key

Winning races is a great way to keep a championship bid healthy, but you can’t win them all, and if you want to stay in contention you’ve got to be consistent on the days when you don’t win. So far nobody has done that better than Dylan Ferrandis, who hasn’t finished off the podium in a single moto so far. In fact, his worst finish is just one third, which he took in the second moto at Fox Raceway at Pala. These incredibly strong results are leaving very little room for his competition to make up ground, and not surprisingly, nobody other than Ken Roczen, who trails Ferrandis by three points, is within striking distance. Will he keep his podium streak alive at RedBud? –Hansel

Breaking Through

Adam Cianciarulo might be the only rider who can make you feel a little surprised and not surprised, at the same time. We know he’s fast, and he won a pair of nationals last year, so it wasn’t a huge surprise when he won the first moto at High Point Raceway. But at the same time, he’s tossed away so many leads and potential wins it was a bit of a surprise when nothing weird happened to cost him the win, although it very nearly did when he went down right before the finish line when he tangled with a downed rider! Of course something unexpected like that is going to happen to Cianciarulo! Now that he’s got that first moto win checked off we’ll see if he can follow it up with an overall win at RedBud, which is where he earned his first 450 national win last year. –Hansel