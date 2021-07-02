Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Jalek Swoll
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Benjamin Nelko
  3. Ryder Lafferty
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Australian MX
Maitland
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 3
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Jul 4
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Sun Jul 4
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Sat Jul 10
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 10
Upcoming
Australian MX
Gillman
Sun Jul 11
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Jul 11
Weege Show: RedBud Preview

July 2, 2021 10:20pm | by:

RedBud! RedBuuuuud!!! It's here and this time (again) with fans and (again) on July 4th weekend. The way it's supposed to be! Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits, but also stops walking to chat with Adam Cianciarulo and Dean Wilson.

The Weege Show preview is brought to you by the Honda Talon Sport Side by Side. There are few better ways to enjoy summer fun with the family than a weekend outdoors. Maybe watching motocross, or maybe behind the wheel of a Talon! With 1000cc of power, a dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters and long-travel suspension, life is better on a Honda.

