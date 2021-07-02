Our man Phil Nicoletti is back in the saddle this weekend at RedBud. Hey, some riders have used RedBud to kick off a second-half surge for the season. The good news is that RedBud is actually round four of this 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, so maybe Phil can start his turn around early.

Is that too much silver lining and positive thinking? Maybe.

Phil, With your recent troubles it would only be appropriate to make fun of you since that is what you seem to do to others, but really I prefer to look my victims in the eye while they cry so I will pass on that for now. I do however have a question/suggestion for you personally. It appears when riders get married and/or have kids (in no particular order of either event happening first) the rider seems to find Zen in their Life and start to “gel” with the track or the bike or both and better results follow. Being married myself I can relate it to the glorious feeling of hitting a technical section perfectly only to completely smash myself on something simple. Maybe it’s the abuse that toughens up the boy to a man? I’m not sure but there seems to be something to it. Marriage is a great institution if you have the right riding partner which I am lucky enough to have. So…maybe you should get married and have a kid or two of your own to help improve your results, or is there not a woman that can tolerate you? Just a thought since nothing else seems to work for you. Kidding aside your columns are funny and appreciated so thank you for that, and have a miserable day. Regards, Arizona Mitch

Ohhh Mitchell,

I appreciate your high standards on making people cry to your face, but I can promise you that your criticism doesn’t mean much to me. I wouldn’t take it personally anyway. Would you?

I do agree with you about the marriage/kid “zen” deal. It has worked for some guys, hasn’t it? I think it might be more of a factor when they get home from riding/racing/training. They can actually disconnect because they have something else to focus on. It’s not strictly all about moto from the time you wake up, to the time you go to sleep. That would have to be the reason, because a professional rider would be fully focused on riding and training if he were single. No, a rider would never do dumb things just to try to get the attention of a female. A rider would never get caught up in relationship drama that would ruin his riding. Never! It would just be all moto all the time! Full focus!