Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 250 moto starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.
Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto starting at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT, followed by the 450 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT. NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos starting at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT (250 Class moto two) followed by the second 450 Class moto at 6 p.m./3 p.m. PDT.
The third round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this weekend for the MXGP of Italy as the paddock heads to Maggiora, Italy.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
RedBudSaturday, July 3
FIM World Motocross Championship
- MXGP
MXGP of ItalyEMX125, EMX Open Races
Sunday, July 4
2021 Standings
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|132
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|121
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|90
|4
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|88
|5
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|87
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|133
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|130
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|103
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|101
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|101
FIM World Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|93
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|78
|3
|Romain Febvre
|73
|4
|Antonio Cairoli
|65
|5
|Jorge Prado
|61
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Ruben Fernandez
|79
|2
|Mathys Boisrame
|74
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|74
|4
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|67
|5
|Mattia Guadagnini
|66
Other Links
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
General
Pro Motocross Live Timing
Download the Pro Motocross App
2021 AMA Numbers
2021 Pro Motocross Teams
RedBud National
RedBud National Race Center
RedBud National 250 Class Entry List
RedBud National 450 Class Entry List
FIM Motocross World Championship
General
MXGP of Italy
MXGP of Italy Race Center
MXGP of Italy Timetable
MXGP of Italy MXGP Entry List
MXGP of Italy MX2 Entry List
Other Info
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
RedBud MX
13638 Red Bud Trail N
Buchanan, MI 49107
Practice & Qualifying — 8 a.m. EDT/5 a.m. PDT
Motos — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
FIM Motocross World Championship
Maggiora Park
Via Vignole 2 Cap 28014 Maggiora (NO)
Tickets
Get tickets to the RedBud National.
Track Map
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
FIM Motocross World Championship
ANIMATED TRACK MAP
Race Day Schedule
RedBud National Race Day Schedule
Saturday, Jul 3, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Buchanan, Michigan.