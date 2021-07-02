Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 250 moto starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto starting at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT, followed by the 450 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT. NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos starting at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT (250 Class moto two) followed by the second 450 Class moto at 6 p.m./3 p.m. PDT.

The third round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this weekend for the MXGP of Italy as the paddock heads to Maggiora, Italy.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship