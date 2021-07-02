Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Jalek Swoll
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Benjamin Nelko
  3. Ryder Lafferty
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Australian MX
Maitland
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 3
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Jul 4
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Sun Jul 4
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Sat Jul 10
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 10
Australian MX
Gillman
Sun Jul 11
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Jul 11
How to Watch: RedBud & MXGP of Italy

How to Watch RedBud & MXGP of Italy

July 2, 2021 1:45pm

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 250 moto starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto starting at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT, followed by the 450 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT. NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos starting at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT (250 Class moto two) followed by the second 450 Class moto at 6 p.m./3 p.m. PDT.

The third round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this weekend for the MXGP of Italy as the paddock heads to Maggiora, Italy.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    RedBud

     Saturday, July 3
    RedBud MX
    Buchanan, MI US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      July 3 - 10:00 AM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 1 
      Live
      July 3 - 1:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 1 
      Live
      July 3 - 1:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 1 
      Live
      July 3 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 1 
      Live
      July 3 - 2:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 2 
      Live
      July 3 - 3:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Moto 2 
      Live
      July 3 - 4:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 2 (Delayed)
      July 3 - 5:00 PM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2 (Delayed)
      July 3 - 6:00 PM
      nbc-sports
Motocross TV Schedule
The RedBud National broadcast schedule.
The RedBud National broadcast schedule. Pro Motocross

FIM World Motocross Championship

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Italy

     EMX125, EMX Open Races
    Sunday, July 4
    Maggiora Park
    Maggiora IT Italy
    • MX2 Free Practice 
      Live
      July 4 - 3:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Free Practice 
      Live
      July 4 - 4:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      July 4 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      July 4 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      July 4 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      July 4 - 9:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      July 4 - 10:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      July 4 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
MXGP TV Schedule

2021 Standings

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

250 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia132
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States121
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia90
4Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States88
5Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States87
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France133
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany130
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States103
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States101
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States101
Full Standings

FIM World Motocross Championship

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia93
2Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands78
3Romain Febvre France73
4Antonio Cairoli Italy65
5Jorge Prado Spain61
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Ruben Fernandez Spain79
2Mathys Boisrame France74
3Maxime Renaux France74
4Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands67
5Mattia Guadagnini Italy66
Full Standings

Other Links

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

General

Pro Motocross Live Timing
Download the Pro Motocross App 
2021 AMA Numbers
2021 Pro Motocross Teams

RedBud National

RedBud National Race Center
RedBud National 250 Class Entry List
RedBud National 450 Class Entry List

FIM Motocross World Championship

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Italy

MXGP of Italy Race Center
MXGP of Italy Timetable
MXGP of Italy MXGP Entry List
MXGP of Italy MX2 Entry List

Other Info

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

RedBud MX
13638 Red Bud Trail N
Buchanan, MI 49107

Practice & Qualifying — 8 a.m. EDT/5 a.m. PDT
Motos — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

FIM Motocross World Championship

Maggiora Park
Via Vignole 2 Cap 28014 Maggiora (NO)

Tickets

Get tickets to the RedBud National.

Track Map

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

The 2021 RedBud National layout.
The 2021 RedBud National layout. Pro Motocross

FIM Motocross World Championship

Maggiora Park circuit in Maggiora, Italy.
Maggiora Park circuit in Maggiora, Italy. MXGP

ANIMATED TRACK MAP

Race Day Schedule

RedBud National Race Day Schedule

Saturday, Jul 3, 2021

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Buchanan, Michigan.

