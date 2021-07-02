Jason Weigandt brings you the first look at the 2021 RedBud National and it's all brought to you by 6D Helmets. Weege previews the fourth round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship by chatting with Aaron Plessinger and Jalek Swoll ahead of the racing action this weekend. RedBud also has fans back at the races this weekend as a contrast to last year and they are revved up and ready to go! Hear the first of many REDBUD shouts this weekend as amateur day classes worked through staging earlier on.

Main image courtesy of Mitch Kendra.