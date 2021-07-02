If the Star team doesn’t move to Florida and the GOAT Farm, you’re still doing this, just to work with TK and Barcia?

I don't know. Obviously, Justin was very persuasive and very persistent, and so was Tyler. So, I don't know. It would have been a little bit tougher a decision. Like I said, I wasn’t unhappy where I was at. I did enjoy my role and like I said they treated me well. Now seeing this and kind of being around Justin the last couple days and stuff like that, it’s definitely opened my eyes to where I do really enjoy this role.

It’s going to be a little bit less stressful of a position for you? Maybe a little bit more fun, your job with the TLD GasGas as opposed to the Star manager stuff?Yeah, I would think so. The last five years I still woke up early and trained. I don't know why. There’s no purpose. I wasn’t training for anything, but I still enjoyed it. So, this is a bonus, the fact that part of my job description is to work out and to be fit and to be a role model. It’s just honestly a bonus for me.

Are you going to be test riding at all for the team?

No. I don't know that I would ever say no if they needed it, I want to help in any way or form I can. I would never tell anybody absolutely no, but my focus is this [training]. The less I ride, honestly, the more it’s easier for me not to ride! That being because it’s hard to show up when I haven’t been riding for two months and then expect to give good feedback. The other problem in that is, unfortunately my track record is I do crash occasionally. So, if I end up hurting myself doing that and then I can’t do my real job, it kind of defeats the purpose, in my eyes.

From what I understand, for the TLD guys, you’re going to be a bit of a riding coach also. I don't know so much with Justin. You’ll probably help a little bit there. With Mosiman and Pierce Brown, and whatever other kids they hire over the years, you’re going to do a little bit of that along with the training?

Yeah, a hundred percent. Trainer and also let’s go work on technique, let’s figure out how you can be better here, or how you can be better there. It’s honestly exciting and I’ve been nervous at the same time because it’s just foreign to me. I’ve trained my whole life and I’ve raced my whole life, but I didn’t necessarily train anybody. So, I don't want to walk in and act like I know everything. So, I’m trying to be a sponge and at the same time learn the guys, and also be open-minded to everything because as we all know, evolution, everything changes so frequently. Oh, this is good for you, but then this is bad, or whatever. But try not to get too lost in that and not make it overly complicated. Ride your dirt bike. We work hard and we go have fun doing it.