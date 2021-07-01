Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jalek Swoll
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Benjamin Nelko
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
Australian MX
Maitland
Articles
Live Now
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Jul 4
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Sun Jul 4
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Sat Jul 10
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 10
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Gillman
Sun Jul 11
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Jul 11
Articles
Full Schedule

Jeremy Martin Returns to Pro Motocross at RedBud This Weekend

July 1, 2021 11:45am | by:


Two-time 250 Class Pro Motocross champion Jeremy Martin will return to racing at this weekend's RedBud National in Buchanan, Michigan. His Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha team took to social media this morning to provide an official update on his return.

Martin suffered a dislocated shoulder in Monster Energy AMA Supercross earlier this year but returned to win the first moto of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Fox Raceway a month ago. After winning another first moto the next weekend at Thunder Valley, Martin crashed and exacerbated a wrist injury and also broke a few fingers in the second moto. Martin tried to ride leading into High Point, but could not hold onto the handlebars and withdrew from the High Point National.

Now Martin returns this weekend, yet his health will still remain a question mark.  How strong will his performance could be at RedBud? We will see on Saturday. Here's what the team had to say earlier this morning:

