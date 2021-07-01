Results Archive
Injury Report: RedBud

Injury Report RedBud

July 1, 2021 11:30am
by:

The fourth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday at RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.

450 CLASS

Jason Anderson – HAND | OUT

Comment: Anderson suffered a broken hand in a practice crash after the season opener. He is expected to miss a total of six to eight weeks due to the injury.

Zach Osborne – BACK | OUT

Comment: Osborne is out for the season after re-aggravating an existing back injury at Thunder Valley.

Henry Miller - KNEE | OUT

Comment: Miller, who was riding with a blown out knee, caught his toes in a corner at High Point and dislocated his knee. He had surgery for an ACL reconstruction this week and is looking ahead to 2022.

Jeremy Smith – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Smith hopes to be back for Southwick following a collarbone injury sustained at Thunder Valley.

Jeremy Smith looks to get back to racing next weekend at Southwick.
Jeremy Smith looks to get back to racing next weekend at Southwick. Align Media

250 CLASS

Joey Crown – HEAD | OUT

Comment: Crown will miss the rest of the summer due to a concussion sustained at the Atlanta Supercross.

Kyle Greeson – SHOULDER, COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Greeson is back on the bike after sustaining a separated shoulder and fractured collarbone while practicing. He’s aiming to return to racing at Southwick.

Seth Hammaker – UNKNOWN | OUT

Comment: Hammaker has missed the last two nationals due to not “feeling 100 percent lately,” and will miss RedBud as well. The team hopes Hammaker will be back in action at Southwick.

Alex Martin – ARM | OUT

Comment: Martin fractured his ulna and radius in his right arm during practice at Thunder Valley. He’s not sure when he’ll be back, but he plans on returning before the season ends.

Jeremy Martin – WRIST, SHOULDER | IN

Comment: Martin started the season with fractured left scaphoid and also has a “bum left shoulder.” His bigger issue was  that he also broke a few fingers in a crash at Thunder Valley. He was unable to hold onto the handlebars, hence why he did not race High Point. But despite all this, Martin plans on somehow racing this weekend at RedBud.

Jeremy Martin will return to action this weekend at RedBud.
Jeremy Martin will return to action this weekend at RedBud. Align Media

Cameron McAdoo – KNEE | OUT

Comment: McAdoo isn’t expected to return to racing this summer following a knee injury suffered at Fox Raceway.

Kevin Moranz – RIBS, LUNG, SCAPULA | OUT

Comment: Moranz is hoping to be back for the final three nationals after sustaining injuries to his ribs and scapula.

Michael Mosiman – HEAD | IN

Comment: Mosiman went down while practicing before High Point. As a precaution, the team had him sit round three out. He’ll be back for RedBud.

Chad Saultz – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Saultz had hoped to be back for RedBud, but recently posted on Instagram he was still a few weeks out.

Jordon Smith – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Smith is out for the season after dislocating his shoulder in Arlington.

