The fourth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday at RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.
450 CLASS
Jason Anderson – HAND | OUT
Comment: Anderson suffered a broken hand in a practice crash after the season opener. He is expected to miss a total of six to eight weeks due to the injury.
Zach Osborne – BACK | OUT
Comment: Osborne is out for the season after re-aggravating an existing back injury at Thunder Valley.
Henry Miller - KNEE | OUT
Comment: Miller, who was riding with a blown out knee, caught his toes in a corner at High Point and dislocated his knee. He had surgery for an ACL reconstruction this week and is looking ahead to 2022.
Jeremy Smith – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Smith hopes to be back for Southwick following a collarbone injury sustained at Thunder Valley.
250 CLASS
Joey Crown – HEAD | OUT
Comment: Crown will miss the rest of the summer due to a concussion sustained at the Atlanta Supercross.
Kyle Greeson – SHOULDER, COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Greeson is back on the bike after sustaining a separated shoulder and fractured collarbone while practicing. He’s aiming to return to racing at Southwick.
Seth Hammaker – UNKNOWN | OUT
Comment: Hammaker has missed the last two nationals due to not “feeling 100 percent lately,” and will miss RedBud as well. The team hopes Hammaker will be back in action at Southwick.
Alex Martin – ARM | OUT
Comment: Martin fractured his ulna and radius in his right arm during practice at Thunder Valley. He’s not sure when he’ll be back, but he plans on returning before the season ends.
Jeremy Martin – WRIST, SHOULDER | IN
Comment: Martin started the season with fractured left scaphoid and also has a “bum left shoulder.” His bigger issue was that he also broke a few fingers in a crash at Thunder Valley. He was unable to hold onto the handlebars, hence why he did not race High Point. But despite all this, Martin plans on somehow racing this weekend at RedBud.
Cameron McAdoo – KNEE | OUT
Comment: McAdoo isn’t expected to return to racing this summer following a knee injury suffered at Fox Raceway.
Kevin Moranz – RIBS, LUNG, SCAPULA | OUT
Comment: Moranz is hoping to be back for the final three nationals after sustaining injuries to his ribs and scapula.
Michael Mosiman – HEAD | IN
Comment: Mosiman went down while practicing before High Point. As a precaution, the team had him sit round three out. He’ll be back for RedBud.
Chad Saultz – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Saultz had hoped to be back for RedBud, but recently posted on Instagram he was still a few weeks out.
Jordon Smith – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Smith is out for the season after dislocating his shoulder in Arlington.