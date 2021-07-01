Jason Weigandt: Well, we just lost half of the comments under our stories now. No more, “Why is the FIM involved in an American series?” There is a legitimate answer to that question, which Davey explained above. The problem is that it’s such an insider story, and now so old, that I wouldn’t expect most fans to know or care. It was also confusing. Even now, since the announcement earlier this week, fans seem confused. What you really need to know is that this won't lead to any huge, massive changes that will leave supercross as unrecognizable. This is more of a behind-the-scenes situation, really.

I’ll explain it here as simply as possible: The existing promoter [Feld] will continue to run the races. So you’ll see the same stadiums, the same show, the same TV, the same stuff. The AMA will still sanction the races, so the series will still have a rulebook, results and officials. The same racers and teams will participate. Supercross as you know it is not going away, it’s not done, it’s not over. The recipe really won't change, but there’s just one less cook in the kitchen.

As far as managing the series going forward, it actually reminds me of the handling balance of a dirt bike. You want a bike to be two things that are opposed to each other: nimble and stable. Reducing the red tape of answering to two sanctioning bodies will make it easier to make smart changes. I don't expect to see anything major, but it ad to be tough keeping riders, teams, sponsors, fans, and both the AMA and FIM happy. Maybe we end up with simplified drug testing rules? Maybe less cost for everyone running or even participating in the races? I don’t know if this will lead to a dramatic change or not. That remains to be seen.

Okay, so the series can be more nimble. Will it be stable? There was always this rumor that the FIM World Championship part of supercross would lead to global expansion or more races, and I know riders and teams are against more travel and more events. Now that conversation is gone.

I’d be completely missing the point here if I didn’t mention that the AMA has not always made the right calls and decisions. As an example, previous AMA regimes are what led this whole FIM thing to happen in the first place (see Davey’s story above). I would have to assume here that Feld isn’t worried about this anymore. This global pandemic has done much to teach industries to work together to preserve jobs, even completely different ones, from riders and mechanics to promoters, sponsors, media and more. Lots of people who are hopeless if racing goes away. We saw the abyss not that long ago, and while this industry has come roaring back, a little flash of what life would be like without racing might ensure cooler heads prevail for a while. I think we would all welcome that.