Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jalek Swoll
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Benjamin Nelko
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
Australian MX
Maitland
Articles
Live Now
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Jul 4
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Sun Jul 4
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Sat Jul 10
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 10
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Gillman
Sun Jul 11
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Jul 11
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X is Hiring: Dealership & Network Sales

June 22, 2021 2:00pm

Racer X Illustrated, the industry-leading motocross and supercross magazine based in Morgantown, West Virginia, is seeking a self-motivated Inside Salesperson (part-time, 20 hours/wk) to help us in achieving growth objectives for our track & dealership network.

Come and be a part of the exciting world of print/digital media within the motorsports industry, where you will be an integral aid in growing our readership. Room for growth for the right person. 

Job Duties:

  • Bring in new dealerships & tracks through cold calls, email campaigns, working with distributors, etc. 
  • Manage existing Network clients: billing, customer service, upgrades, etc. 
  • Set up Spotlights for each month’s issue 
  • Provide accurate monthly distribution lists to Production for print orders 
  • Provide accurate financial information to Reporting team
  • Make sure all package deliverables are met (website ads, magazine placement, Spotlight, magazine stand, etc.) 
  • Make sure all new signups or cancels are managed appropriately within CRM
  • Find new ways to optimize the program and bring in more partners to increase magazine readership and revenue
  • Provide ongoing communication with the sales team for advertising opportunities and management for program growth opportunities

Requirements:

  • Excited and driven by hitting sales quotas
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Powersports-industry knowledge
  • Basic accounting experience
  • Self-motivated

How to Apply:

Please provide a descriptive cover letter indicating why you’re the right candidate for this position. (Résumés without cover letters will not be reviewed.) Send to Kassy Cosner at kassy@racerxonline.com.

Read Now
August 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now