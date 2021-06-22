Racer X is Hiring: Dealership & Network Sales
June 22, 2021 2:00pm
Racer X Illustrated, the industry-leading motocross and supercross magazine based in Morgantown, West Virginia, is seeking a self-motivated Inside Salesperson (part-time, 20 hours/wk) to help us in achieving growth objectives for our track & dealership network.
Come and be a part of the exciting world of print/digital media within the motorsports industry, where you will be an integral aid in growing our readership. Room for growth for the right person.
Job Duties:
- Bring in new dealerships & tracks through cold calls, email campaigns, working with distributors, etc.
- Manage existing Network clients: billing, customer service, upgrades, etc.
- Set up Spotlights for each month’s issue
- Provide accurate monthly distribution lists to Production for print orders
- Provide accurate financial information to Reporting team
- Make sure all package deliverables are met (website ads, magazine placement, Spotlight, magazine stand, etc.)
- Make sure all new signups or cancels are managed appropriately within CRM
- Find new ways to optimize the program and bring in more partners to increase magazine readership and revenue
- Provide ongoing communication with the sales team for advertising opportunities and management for program growth opportunities
Requirements:
- Excited and driven by hitting sales quotas
- Excellent communication skills
- Powersports-industry knowledge
- Basic accounting experience
- Self-motivated
How to Apply:
Please provide a descriptive cover letter indicating why you’re the right candidate for this position. (Résumés without cover letters will not be reviewed.) Send to Kassy Cosner at kassy@racerxonline.com.