Racer X is Hiring: Dealership & Network Sales

Racer X Illustrated, the industry-leading motocross and supercross magazine based in Morgantown, West Virginia, is seeking a self-motivated Inside Salesperson (part-time, 20 hours/wk) to help us in achieving growth objectives for our track & dealership network.

Come and be a part of the exciting world of print/digital media within the motorsports industry, where you will be an integral aid in growing our readership. Room for growth for the right person.

Job Duties:

Bring in new dealerships & tracks through cold calls, email campaigns, working with distributors, etc.

Manage existing Network clients: billing, customer service, upgrades, etc.

Set up Spotlights for each month’s issue

Provide accurate monthly distribution lists to Production for print orders

Provide accurate financial information to Reporting team

Make sure all package deliverables are met (website ads, magazine placement, Spotlight, magazine stand, etc.)

Make sure all new signups or cancels are managed appropriately within CRM

Find new ways to optimize the program and bring in more partners to increase magazine readership and revenue

Provide ongoing communication with the sales team for advertising opportunities and management for program growth opportunities

Requirements:

Excited and driven by hitting sales quotas

Excellent communication skills

Powersports-industry knowledge

Basic accounting experience

Ability to work in our Morgantown office

Self-motivated

How to Apply:

Please provide a descriptive cover letter indicating why you’re the right candidate for this position. (Résumés without cover letters will not be reviewed.) Send to Kassy Cosner at kassy@racerxonline.com.