Registration Open: 40th Annual AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

June 16, 2021 12:20pm | by:
Registration Open: 40th Annual AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—As the last two weekends of Regional Championships are set to take place, the final step in qualifying for the 40th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship is almost complete. Amateur racers have been working hard, competing since February to qualify for the world’s largest and most prestigious amateur motocross race at the iconic Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Online Registration is NOW OPEN, and will close on Tuesday July 13, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. ET. Riders will enter their current AMA membership number and hit submit. Riders will then select their national classes; facility permits and check to enter into the Hookup Lottery (optional). Riders are limited to (2) Facility Permits and (2) Pit Vehicle Permits per Facility Permit. Permits must be purchased in advance. Riders A text message and an email with a link will be issued immediately to adult racers, and in the case of parents with joint custody, both parents. Select either the text message or the email link to receive the required release. Read the release carefully, enter your name and select Sign and Confirm. A Confirmation Receipt will be issued, and after that you have completed your registration.

When you pre-enter you will receive $20 in Race Gas Cash credits on RockyMountainATVMC.com (One cash credit per rider, per event). You will receive an email after registering letting you know that cash has been put into your account, what event you received it for and the expiration of that credit.

MotoTees will continue to offer riders the opportunity to put their last name on their official Loretta Lynn's racing bib! All bibs are fully sublimated and will include riders last name above their race number. No press on numbers or letters! Purchase extra bibs to frame after the event or have on-hand during race week. These customized bibs are in addition to the race bib provided by MX Sports. Orders will begin when rider numbers are assigned.

Wi-Fi will also be available to purchase at the event, and before the event. Wi-Fi will be available throughout the facility as Strategic Service Solutions has been working at The Ranch to bring everyone the most reliable internet connection while onsite. Wi-Fi will be available with three different options: $23 for 1 day, $60 for 3 days or $159 for a 10 day event pass. More information on the Wi-Fi will be available closer to the event. To purchase your Wi-Fi beforehand, click HERE.

Although pre-entered, all riders must confirm their entries at the event during Registration. Only adult riders and the parents of minor riders are required to attend Registration. Minors are encouraged not to attend Registration.

Registration will be located at the Monster Arena as follows:

Sunday, August 1:

10 am – 11:30 am: Youth Classes ONLY (Classes 20-27)
12 pm – 1:30 pm: Youth Classes ONLY (Classes 28-36)
2 pm – 3:30 pm: Amateur Classes ONLY (Classes 3-11 and 19)
4 pm – 5:30 pm: Vet Classes ONLY (Classes 1, 2, and 12-18)

Monday, August 2:

8 am – 10 am: All Classes

The 40th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, will take place Monday, August 2nd through Saturday, August 7th at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Register Now!

All earned positions and alternates must register.

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National, visit the official series website at www.mxsports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.

Main Image: Ken Hill

