Race Day Feed: Thunder Valley

Race Day Feed Thunder Valley

June 4, 2021 11:25pm
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Thunder Valley Raceway just outside of Denver, Colorado, for the second round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

It seems like we just dropped the gate yesterday for the season opener at Fox Raceway, but here we are at Thunder Valley Raceway in Colorado, set to jump into the second round of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross. For guys like Dylan Ferrandis and Jett Lawrence, it’s a chance to back up their stellar performances from last week to prove their wins weren’t just a fluke. For racers like Eli Tomac, Zach Osborne, Adam Cianciarulo, and plenty of other riders who didn’t achieve the results they're capable of, it’s a chance to right the wrongs of the first round. Our own Jason Weigandt caught up with Tomac yesterday, who said he didn’t feel like himself last week, is going into Thunder Valley with a different bike setup, and of course, wants better starts.

Will Ferrandis' number plates stay red after today's action?
Will Ferrandis' number plates stay red after today's action? Align Media

As far as the weather is concerned, the report is calling for a chance of thunderstorms, although right now the sky is clear and as of eight in the morning, the temperature had already breached 80 degrees. It’s expected to peak at roughly 90 degrees, so it’s not going to be a picnic out there for the guys. The track is mostly similar to what it’s always been, featuring an uphill start into a right-hander, with plenty of ups and downs, taking full advantage of the hill it’s built on. There are some routing differences in the final quarter of the track, basically a little more up-and-down and a few more turns, but nothing major. The track looked like it was ripped pretty deep yesterday, but we’ll see how the first round of practices unfold to see how today’s racing surface might shape up.

In other news the series is continuing without Cameron McAdoo and Jason Anderson. McAdoo injured his knee at Fox Raceway last week, while Anderson broke his hand earlier this week. For a full report on who’s in and who’s out for Thunder Valley, go here.

Practice Report - Session One

The first 250 qualifying session is in the books here at Thunder Valley, and if you were expecting Jeremy Martin to come out hot, exhaust pipe blazing, you weren’t wrong. The Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha rider looked like he was charging hard the entire session, which is no surprise when it comes to Martin. He looked fast too, also no surprise, and at one point Jett Lawrence was roughly a straightaway behind him and wasn’t closing the gap, although who knows how hard Lawrence was actually pushing. Martin’s speed was reflected in the times too, although he ended up second-fastest in this session behind his teammate Justin Cooper, who was insanely fast. Cooper's fastest lap, a 2:05.899, was nearly a second-and-a-half quicker than Martin’s 2:07.292, and was even fast enough to be second-fastest in the first 450 Class session. That's crazy, especially at a high-altitude track like Thunder Valley!

These babies will be dropping soon, so stay tuned!
These babies will be dropping soon, so stay tuned! Align Media

The varying attitudes of the 250 guys during practice are always fun to watch, and there were plenty on display in the first session. For some guys it was all business, others were just cruising and learning the track, while others seemed like the only reason they were out there was to throw big whips over the jumps for the morning crowd that's already starting to build. Another entertaining aspect is brought on by the elevation. The 250s are especially affected by the loss in power, and you can hear it as they demand every ounce of energy from their machines as they approach, and launch off, the jump faces. It’s pretty cool to take in, and if you haven’t been at a National for a while, it’s bound to give you goose bumps, despite the already simmering heat.

Motocross

Motocross

Motocross

In 450 action the most entertaining thing was whatever was going on between Zach Osborne and Adam Cianciarulo for almost the entire session. Osborne glued himself to the back of Cianciarulo, and no matter what Cianciarulo did, Osborne did the same. Cianciarulo would sprint, Osborne would lay it down too. Cianciarulo would cruise, or even roll in some sections, Osborne would do the same. At one point Cianciarulo even looked back at Osborne and pumped his fist in the air a couple of times, to which Osborne immediately responded by doing the same back at him. The two finally separated on the final lap when Cianciarulo tapped into some speed and took off. Osborne stuck with him for about half a lap before backing off and cruising again. It’s a mystery as to what was going on with them, but it sure was interesting to watch.

Who'se going to own these at the end of the day?
Who'se going to own these at the end of the day? Align Media

In terms of actual speed, Ken Roczen had the most of it in this session, topping the field with a 2:05.667. Cianciarulo was second fastest, thanks to his final-lap dash that separated him from Osborne, but he was still more than a second off Roczen’s pace. So far so good for Roczen, who surprised even himself last week by dominating the second moto to take second overall.

Motocross

Motocross

Motocross

  • Jett Lawrence Align Media
  • Alex Martin Align Media
  • Jeremy Martin Align Media

Practice Report – Session Two

Whether it’s the approaching gate drops, or the practice starts that kick off the second set of qualifiers, or something completely different, the second 250 qualifier seemed to have a higher level of intensity than the first, with a bunch of guys dropping the hammer immediately and laying to down fast times right away. Jeremy Martin, just like in the first session, was one of them, and he and Jett Lawrence even found each other again out there. But aside from a few sprints through a few sections here and there, neither of them looked like they were giving it everything for a whole lap whenever the other was around. When the roost settled it was once again Cooper who was fastest, this time with a 2:08.684.

Justin Cooper stood head and shoulders above the field during qualifying this morning at Thunder Valley.
Justin Cooper stood head and shoulders above the field during qualifying this morning at Thunder Valley. Align Media

Alex Martin unfortunately had a painful looking crash in the second 250 qualifer and pulled out. We stopped by the Rock River Manluck truck and were told Martin was taken to the hospital. Early reports indicate a broken arm for Martin.

Motocross

Motocross

Motocross

When the 450s took to the track it was Roczen who was fastest yet again. The Honda HRC rider picked up where he left off in the first session, posting a 2:09.195 in his second-to-last lap that would hold strong as the fastest lap of the final 450 A qualifier. Cianciarulo was about three tenths off Roczen’s pace, posting a 2:09.510.

  • Justin Barcia Align Media
  • Dean Wilson Align Media
  • Adam Cianciarulo Align Media

With qualifying in the books here in Colorado, there’s an air of seriousness that’s taken over the pits as mechanics scramble to return bikes to flawless condition and appearance, and riders speak with trainers and coaches, analyze video, and weigh possible changes in setup. This early in the season, everyone wants to crush every moto, but only a few will. Stay tuned, right now we're in the midst of the calm before the storm, but things are about to get serious here at Thunder Valley!

Motocross

Motocross

Motocross

Just one week after finshing second overall and crushing the second moto at the season opener, Ken Roczen is once again on the move at Thunder Valley, qualifying fastest in both 450 sessions.
Just one week after finshing second overall and crushing the second moto at the season opener, Ken Roczen is once again on the move at Thunder Valley, qualifying fastest in both 450 sessions. Align Media
