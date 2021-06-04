Race Day Feed: Thunder Valley

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Thunder Valley Raceway just outside of Denver, Colorado, for the second round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
It seems like we just dropped the gate yesterday for the season opener at Fox Raceway, but here we are at Thunder Valley Raceway in Colorado, set to jump into the second round of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross. For guys like Dylan Ferrandis and Jett Lawrence, it’s a chance to back up their stellar performances from last week to prove their wins weren’t just a fluke. For racers like Eli Tomac, Zach Osborne, Adam Cianciarulo, and plenty of other riders who didn’t achieve the results they're capable of, it’s a chance to right the wrongs of the first round. Our own Jason Weigandt caught up with Tomac yesterday, who said he didn’t feel like himself last week, is going into Thunder Valley with a different bike setup, and of course, wants better starts.
As far as the weather is concerned, the report is calling for a chance of thunderstorms, although right now the sky is clear and as of eight in the morning, the temperature had already breached 80 degrees. It’s expected to peak at roughly 90 degrees, so it’s not going to be a picnic out there for the guys. The track is mostly similar to what it’s always been, featuring an uphill start into a right-hander, with plenty of ups and downs, taking full advantage of the hill it’s built on. There are some routing differences in the final quarter of the track, basically a little more up-and-down and a few more turns, but nothing major. The track looked like it was ripped pretty deep yesterday, but we’ll see how the first round of practices unfold to see how today’s racing surface might shape up.
In other news the series is continuing without Cameron McAdoo and Jason Anderson. McAdoo injured his knee at Fox Raceway last week, while Anderson broke his hand earlier this week. For a full report on who’s in and who’s out for Thunder Valley, go here.
Practice Report - Session One
The first 250 qualifying session is in the books here at Thunder Valley, and if you were expecting Jeremy Martin to come out hot, exhaust pipe blazing, you weren’t wrong. The Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha rider looked like he was charging hard the entire session, which is no surprise when it comes to Martin. He looked fast too, also no surprise, and at one point Jett Lawrence was roughly a straightaway behind him and wasn’t closing the gap, although who knows how hard Lawrence was actually pushing. Martin’s speed was reflected in the times too, although he ended up second-fastest in this session behind his teammate Justin Cooper, who was insanely fast. Cooper's fastest lap, a 2:05.899, was nearly a second-and-a-half quicker than Martin’s 2:07.292, and was even fast enough to be second-fastest in the first 450 Class session. That's crazy, especially at a high-altitude track like Thunder Valley!
The varying attitudes of the 250 guys during practice are always fun to watch, and there were plenty on display in the first session. For some guys it was all business, others were just cruising and learning the track, while others seemed like the only reason they were out there was to throw big whips over the jumps for the morning crowd that's already starting to build. Another entertaining aspect is brought on by the elevation. The 250s are especially affected by the loss in power, and you can hear it as they demand every ounce of energy from their machines as they approach, and launch off, the jump faces. It’s pretty cool to take in, and if you haven’t been at a National for a while, it’s bound to give you goose bumps, despite the already simmering heat.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Justin Cooper
|10:46.957
|2:05.899
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|
Jeremy Martin
|11:51.068
|2:07.292
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Nate Thrasher
|10:48.142
|2:07.376
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|10:55.741
|2:07.565
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|10:02.535
|2:07.948
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Wade Brommel
|12:01.085
|2:14.252
|Indianola, IA
|Kawasaki KX250F
|2
|Zack Williams
|11:45.685
|2:14.353
|Elko, MN
|GasGas MC 250F
|3
|Kaeden Amerine
|11:30.496
|2:14.409
|Great Bend, KS
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Tre Fierro
|12:12.166
|2:15.155
|El Paso, TX
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Jeffrey Walker
|11:16.586
|2:15.833
|Ottawa Lake, MI
|KTM 250 SX-F
In 450 action the most entertaining thing was whatever was going on between Zach Osborne and Adam Cianciarulo for almost the entire session. Osborne glued himself to the back of Cianciarulo, and no matter what Cianciarulo did, Osborne did the same. Cianciarulo would sprint, Osborne would lay it down too. Cianciarulo would cruise, or even roll in some sections, Osborne would do the same. At one point Cianciarulo even looked back at Osborne and pumped his fist in the air a couple of times, to which Osborne immediately responded by doing the same back at him. The two finally separated on the final lap when Cianciarulo tapped into some speed and took off. Osborne stuck with him for about half a lap before backing off and cruising again. It’s a mystery as to what was going on with them, but it sure was interesting to watch.
In terms of actual speed, Ken Roczen had the most of it in this session, topping the field with a 2:05.667. Cianciarulo was second fastest, thanks to his final-lap dash that separated him from Osborne, but he was still more than a second off Roczen’s pace. So far so good for Roczen, who surprised even himself last week by dominating the second moto to take second overall.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|11:15.338
|2:05.667
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|10:48.904
|2:06.755
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Eli Tomac
|11:09.949
|2:07.095
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|Christian Craig
|12:06.562
|2:07.395
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|10:24.982
|2:07.570
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cole Shondeck
|11:31.805
|2:13.816
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Bryce Backaus
|12:33.092
|2:15.517
|Neillsville, WI
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Jacob Runkles
|11:36.361
|2:15.577
|Sykesville, MD
|GasGas MC 450F
|4
|Cody Gray
|12:30.753
|2:16.878
|Dacono, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Bryce Hansen
|11:04.226
|2:16.971
|Kaukauna, WI
|Kawasaki KX450
Practice Report – Session Two
Whether it’s the approaching gate drops, or the practice starts that kick off the second set of qualifiers, or something completely different, the second 250 qualifier seemed to have a higher level of intensity than the first, with a bunch of guys dropping the hammer immediately and laying to down fast times right away. Jeremy Martin, just like in the first session, was one of them, and he and Jett Lawrence even found each other again out there. But aside from a few sprints through a few sections here and there, neither of them looked like they were giving it everything for a whole lap whenever the other was around. When the roost settled it was once again Cooper who was fastest, this time with a 2:08.684.
Alex Martin unfortunately had a painful looking crash in the second 250 qualifer and pulled out. We stopped by the Rock River Manluck truck and were told Martin was taken to the hospital. Early reports indicate a broken arm for Martin.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Justin Cooper
|15:19.073
|2:08.684
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|
Jeremy Martin
|15:15.514
|2:09.284
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|16:32.389
|2:09.728
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Jarrett Frye
|15:54.533
|2:10.399
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Jett Lawrence
|15:07.789
|2:10.488
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Kaeden Amerine
|16:13.317
|2:16.568
|Great Bend, KS
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Zack Williams
|16:07.798
|2:17.682
|Elko, MN
|GasGas MC 250F
|3
|Lane Shaw
|16:28.967
|2:19.137
|Alvin, TX
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Wade Brommel
|17:29.909
|2:19.902
|Indianola, IA
|Kawasaki KX250F
|5
|Kai Aiello
|17:14.639
|2:20.409
|Temecula, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250
When the 450s took to the track it was Roczen who was fastest yet again. The Honda HRC rider picked up where he left off in the first session, posting a 2:09.195 in his second-to-last lap that would hold strong as the fastest lap of the final 450 A qualifier. Cianciarulo was about three tenths off Roczen’s pace, posting a 2:09.510.
With qualifying in the books here in Colorado, there’s an air of seriousness that’s taken over the pits as mechanics scramble to return bikes to flawless condition and appearance, and riders speak with trainers and coaches, analyze video, and weigh possible changes in setup. This early in the season, everyone wants to crush every moto, but only a few will. Stay tuned, right now we're in the midst of the calm before the storm, but things are about to get serious here at Thunder Valley!
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|16:51.033
|2:09.195
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|16:06.987
|2:09.510
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|17:18.622
|2:10.081
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|15:37.037
|2:10.289
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Eli Tomac
|16:43.272
|2:10.319
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Brett Stralo
|16:24.419
|2:15.356
|Parker, CO
|GasGas MC 450F
|2
|Bryce Backaus
|17:13.377
|2:18.086
|Neillsville, WI
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Cole Shondeck
|15:25.142
|2:18.657
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Jacob Runkles
|17:19.372
|2:18.787
|Sykesville, MD
|GasGas MC 450F
|5
|Robert Fitch, Jr.
|15:07.412
|2:18.817
|Littleton, CO
|Husqvarna FC 450
