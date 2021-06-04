Race Day Feed: Thunder Valley

As far as the weather is concerned, the report is calling for a chance of thunderstorms, although right now the sky is clear and as of eight in the morning, the temperature had already breached 80 degrees. It’s expected to peak at roughly 90 degrees, so it’s not going to be a picnic out there for the guys. The track is mostly similar to what it’s always been, featuring an uphill start into a right-hander, with plenty of ups and downs, taking full advantage of the hill it’s built on. There are some routing differences in the final quarter of the track, basically a little more up-and-down and a few more turns, but nothing major. The track looked like it was ripped pretty deep yesterday, but we’ll see how the first round of practices unfold to see how today’s racing surface might shape up.

In other news the series is continuing without Cameron McAdoo and Jason Anderson. McAdoo injured his knee at Fox Raceway last week, while Anderson broke his hand earlier this week. For a full report on who’s in and who’s out for Thunder Valley, go here.

Practice Report - Session One

The first 250 qualifying session is in the books here at Thunder Valley, and if you were expecting Jeremy Martin to come out hot, exhaust pipe blazing, you weren’t wrong. The Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha rider looked like he was charging hard the entire session, which is no surprise when it comes to Martin. He looked fast too, also no surprise, and at one point Jett Lawrence was roughly a straightaway behind him and wasn’t closing the gap, although who knows how hard Lawrence was actually pushing. Martin’s speed was reflected in the times too, although he ended up second-fastest in this session behind his teammate Justin Cooper, who was insanely fast. Cooper's fastest lap, a 2:05.899, was nearly a second-and-a-half quicker than Martin’s 2:07.292, and was even fast enough to be second-fastest in the first 450 Class session. That's crazy, especially at a high-altitude track like Thunder Valley!