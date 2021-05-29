Christian Craig, Star Racing Yamaha Agree to 250SX, 450MX Deal for 2021

A piece of the silly season puzzle just fell into place today at the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener Fox Raceway 1 National: Christian Craig will return to Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha for 2022. The team just announced on Instagram that Craig and the team have agreed to a deal that will see him race the 250SX class of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the 450 Class of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener following supercross.

Craig, who was battling his Star Racing teammate Colt Nichols for the 2021 250SX East Region title, suffered a fractured fibula and ankle sprain during qualifying at the 16th round of supercross, ending his season. He tried to compete in the night show later on in the day but was unable to put any pressure on his left leg and was forced to sit out the remaining two main events of the championship. He underwent surgery and was back riding 17 days post-operation.

Today at the Fox Raceway 1 National in California, Craig makes his debut on the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha YZ450F—although he has competed in the 450 Class of Pro Motocross more than a handful of times in his career. Last year as a member of the Honda HRC team, Craig finished sixth in the 450 Class standings—his best of the seven seasons he has competed in Pro Motocross on a 450. He finished second in the final moto of the year to his Honda HRC teammate Chase Sexton before finishing fourth overall—a season- and career-best overall on a 450.

Following Pro Motocross, Craig will return to the 250SX Class (although we have no idea which region yet) before making the jump to the 450 Class again next summer. Below is the team’s announcement.