Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo had a strong rookie campaign in the 450 class of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship last year, winning four motos and finishing second in the championship. But after a broken collarbone at round seven of Monster Energy AMA Supercross earlier this year, AC is back at nearly the same spot he was a year ago. Coming into the Pro Motocross season off of an injury, Cianciarulo looks to repeat some of his success from last year and contend for the title through all 12 rounds of the series. He spoke about the injury and expectations for this season on the pre-season Zoom press conference on Wednesday.

Racer X: You obviously had some downtime there. How has the prep been for outdoors and when did you get going?

Adam Cianciarulo: Prep has been well. It’s gone well. I think I got on the bike maybe a week and a half before the Atlanta rounds. It was definitely more sore than I thought it was going to be, where they put the plate. It’s really close to the inside of my collarbone, pretty close to my neck. Even my doctor was telling me it’s not going to be super comfortable all summer long. Definitely something I plan on taking out as soon as the season is over, but with that being said, I feel really confident with my preparation. I think the first two or three weeks I was kind of just going through the motions, just getting the feeling back on the bike and that kind of stuff. Once I started to kind of pick up the pace and do some motos I started feeling really good and a lot of those good feelings came back to me pretty quickly. Excited about that. Excited with some of the changes we made on the bike. I’m feeling comfortable. Obviously, you never know until you race, but it’s been a while since I’ve been out there. Missed the weekends, missed the gate drops. Very excited to get back.

When was the decision made that obviously you weren't going to return to supercross? Was that to fully let this injury heal, or was it to get a jumpstart on motocross? What was the decision and the reasons behind it?

I don’t have the exact dates. I don't know exactly when I tried to ride, but I tried to get back on the bike. I broke my collarbone at Orlando. I went to the hospital and they told me at the hospital there that they think just to let it heal. They weren't thinking about doing surgery and doing a plate and all that stuff, but then of course I talked to my team about it and ended up going and flying to Vail, [Colorado,] a week later to get surgery on that. I think I tried to ride two or three weeks later, and I wasn’t even close to ready. Originally my plan in my head was to try to be back by Atlanta, just because I hate being out and I hate watching the races on the couch. I hate it. Obviously, the same thing happened to me in supercross last year, so I was like, I want to get back out there. But it just wasn’t in the cards. Even the riding the first couple weeks, I was going slow. Even if I was going to ride the last couple Salt Lakes, it would have been 50 percent of my normal self, which at that point, why are you even out there doing it? So, I think you’re just putting yourself at more risk at that point and you kind of have to weigh your options. From my side and the team, we decided to just get ready for outdoors. It was really the only logical option, the only practical option. Trust me, I’ve gone through it before and I’m not scared to go back out there as quick as possible, but it just wasn’t in the cards this time.