Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Malcolm Stewart
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West
    Full Results
    250SX Showdown Results
    1. Jett Lawrence
    2. Colt Nichols
    3. Hunter Lawrence
    Full Results
    Australian MX
    Canberra
    Articles
    GNCC
    Hoosier
    Articles
    Overall Results
    1. Steward Baylor
    2. Ben Kelley
    3. Layne Michael
    Full Results
    XC2 Pro Results
    1. Jonathan Girroir
    2. Michael Witkowski
    3. Cody J Barnes
    Full Results
    Full Schedule

    The Weege Show: Underdogs' Day and SLC2 Wrap Up

    May 3, 2021

    Colt Nichols and Justin Cooper were far from A-list stars at one point in their careers, and college degrees looked like more likely goals than number-one plates in AMA Supercross. Look at 'em now, though! Then there's Cooper Webb, who was darned good as a younger rider, but it didn't seem like this level of greatness was his destiny. Well, sometimes not expecting it to be this good makes it taste that much better when it does, and then you want that taste more and more. The Weege Show Supercross wrap up is presented by Race Tech. Their Gold Valves will make your suspension plusher with better bottoming resistance and more traction, and their digital CNC porting services promise next-level quality in race engine work. RaceTech.com for more.

    Read Now
