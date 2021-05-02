Saturday Night Live: Salt Lake City 2

“I tried to learn from last weekend. I played it a little too conservative, I got a horrible start [last weekend],” Nichols explained. “I didn’t want to do that again. I was really focused on the start and wanted to get out front and see what happened. Jett [Lawrence] was riding really well, but I think I was holding my own pretty well. I straight up wanted to win that race. I felt solid, I felt strong. I didn’t really know the situation, who was on me, but my mechanic gave me the board and said, ‘Let him by and try to stick with him.’ I had no idea what was even going on, to be honest, but I knew I was probably in second at that point. I tried to make a little bit of a push at the end but I came up short. I really wanted to win that race and I was a little bummed I didn’t, but in the big picture, it was cool to be on the podium nine times out of nine. I just tried to treat it like any other race. I feel like I fumbled a little bit last weekend, and I didn’t want to do that again.”

The title is Nichol’s first as a professional, and is quite an accomplishment, especially for someone who used to race Nationals in Costa Rica to make money.