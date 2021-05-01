Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the 17th and final round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Monster Energy AMA Supercross has been dropping gates since January, but it sure seems like this season has flown by, doesn’t it? Suddenly, after sixteen rounds, here we are at the season finale, ready to drop the gate on the final round of the season and crown three champions. The respective championship leaders, Cooper Webb, Justin Cooper, and Colt Nichols, have comfortable gaps, but if disasters strikes for any of them there’s an outside chance someone else could sneak in and pull off a very unlikely victory. In the 450SX Class the only rider who Webb hasn’t eliminated yet is Ken Roczen, who trails by 22 points. As long as Webb finishes 19th or better, the title is his no matter what. In 250SX East, Nichols is in the driver’s seat, although Jo Shimoda is still in contention. However, with a 23-point lead, all Nichols has to do is finish 20th or better and the title is his. And finally, in 250SX West, Cooper’s got a 20-point lead over Hunter Lawrence, and 22 points on Cameron McAdoo. A 17th or better from Cooper seals the deal no matter what. For a closer look at possible championship scenarios, go here.