Morning Report
Monster Energy AMA Supercross has been dropping gates since January, but it sure seems like this season has flown by, doesn’t it? Suddenly, after sixteen rounds, here we are at the season finale, ready to drop the gate on the final round of the season and crown three champions. The respective championship leaders, Cooper Webb, Justin Cooper, and Colt Nichols, have comfortable gaps, but if disasters strikes for any of them there’s an outside chance someone else could sneak in and pull off a very unlikely victory. In the 450SX Class the only rider who Webb hasn’t eliminated yet is Ken Roczen, who trails by 22 points. As long as Webb finishes 19th or better, the title is his no matter what. In 250SX East, Nichols is in the driver’s seat, although Jo Shimoda is still in contention. However, with a 23-point lead, all Nichols has to do is finish 20th or better and the title is his. And finally, in 250SX West, Cooper’s got a 20-point lead over Hunter Lawrence, and 22 points on Cameron McAdoo. A 17th or better from Cooper seals the deal no matter what. For a closer look at possible championship scenarios, go here.
The potential for championship drama may not be high, but that doesn’t mean the action won’t be good. Everyone wants to go out with a win, and there are a handful of guys who would love to break through for that first win of the season—Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart, Jason Anderson, and Chase Sexton come to mind. The 250 Class promises to be interesting too, as both East and West riders will line up together in the 250SX main event for the first time this season.
The track itself doesn’t look especially tricky, but that can be a dangerous assumption to make from the press box without having been down on the track. The whoop section, consisting of eight whoops, is short, and they don’t look particularly big, but again, the view from the press box never does the size of those monsters justice. The start stretch runs the entire length of the stadium before a sweeping 180-degree left-hander, which leads directly into a long rhythm section. The entrance to this rhythm lane is intriguing. There’s a very small bump at the beginning and it’s going to be interesting to see what the guys do with it. Whatever choice they make at the beginning will play a role in how they’re able to finish out the rest of the long lane.
Practice is set to begin soon, so check back for a report on who’s fast, and how the riders are tackling the different sections of the final track of the year.