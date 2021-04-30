It's another Fun Filthy Friday! Here's this week's Q & A with our resident expert in all things, Phil Nicoletti. Phil announced his plans to race the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer, but no worries, he'll still be here for all your important questions!

Send your questions to phil@racerxonline.com.

Hey Phil,

Thought we were buddies, but then when I offered you a chance to bond with my new puppy Luci and do some dog sitting, you said, “That will be cool, I'll just let her roam through traffic in the business park.” What kind of friend are you? How could you say that about Luci!?

Marshal Weltin

You can hardly take care of yourself. Now you’re throwing a dog into the picture. You live is a 1,000 sqft apartment with a puppy that’s an ENGLISH MASTIFF!!! What is wrong with you?! The hair is one thing, but the drool that’s going to be smeared around that apartment will be next level! So a dog like that deserves to be outside roaming free with no walls like a wild mustang. Where it roams is its own choice. Don’t EVER ask me to dog sit that freaking thing.