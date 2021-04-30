Results Archive
How to Watch: SLC 2 SX, Hoosier GNCC, Atlanta TT, and Trials Event

How to Watch SLC 2 SX, Hoosier GNCC, Atlanta TT, and Trials Event

April 30, 2021 12:45pm

The 17th round (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, May 1, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT.

There will be a broadcast replay on May 2 on NBC at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT.

The sixth round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this weekend at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.

American Flat Track is also back in action this weekend as the riders will take to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Atlanta TT. The usual championship contenders will be joined by Ryan Sipes and Travis Pastrana. Sipes and TP199 will compete at the Atlanta TT, load up and hit the road for the Hoosier GNCC on Sunday. You can watch the Atlanta TT with the Track Pass on NBC Sports Gold on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. EDT/1:30 p.m. PDT, or you can watch the full broadcast on NBC Sports Network on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. EDT/7:30 p.m. PDT.

The California Trial Invitational will also be on FS1 on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT and then will be replayed on Sunday on FS2 at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT. 

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

Grand National Cross Country Series

TV | Online Schedule

GNCC TV Schedule
The 2021 Hoosier GNCC RacerTV.com schedule.
The 2021 Hoosier GNCC RacerTV.com schedule.

American Flat Track

The American Flat Track Atlanta TT schedule.
The American Flat Track Atlanta TT schedule.
American Flat Track

California Trial Invitational

The California Trial Invitational TV broadcast on Saturday on FS1.
The California Trial Invitational TV broadcast on Saturday on FS1.
The California Trial Invitational TV broadcast re-air on Sunday on FS2.
The California Trial Invitational TV broadcast re-air on Sunday on FS2.

2021 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States187
2Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan164
3Christian Craig
Temecula, CA United States158
4Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia151
5Michael Mosiman
Sebastopol, CA United States116
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States180
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia160
3Cameron McAdoo
Sioux City, IA United States158
4Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States142
5Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States138
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States362
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany340
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States312
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States273
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States249
Full Standings

Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States107
2Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States98
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States97
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States85
5Josh Strang Inverell Australia83
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States135
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States117
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States91
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States81
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand74
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States150
2Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States114
3Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States100
4Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States96
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States74
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States140
2Rachael Archer New Zealand128
3Tayla Jones Yass Australia95
4Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States89
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada79
Full Standings

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Rice-Eccles Stadium
451 1400 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84112

Practice & Qualifying — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
Main Event — 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT

Grand National Cross Country Series

Ironman Raceway
1389 County Rd 200 S
Crawfordsville, IN 47933

Pro Quads — Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
Pro Bikes — Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Animated track map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

American Flat Track

track map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2021 Salt Lake City 2 Supercross layout.
The 2021 Salt Lake City 2 Supercross layout.

Grand National Cross Country Series

The Hoosier GNCC 2021 layout.
The Hoosier GNCC 2021 layout.

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Salt Lake City 2 Supercross Race Day Schedule

Saturday, May 1, 2021

The 2021 Salt Lake City 2 Supercross race day schedule.
The 2021 Salt Lake City 2 Supercross race day schedule.

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Salt Lake City, Utah.

Grand National Cross Country Series

The Hoosier GNCC Schedule

Saturday, May 1, 2021 – Quads

6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45am | Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00 a.m. | 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45 a.m. | 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30 a.m. - 10:30am | Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35 a.m. | Amateur ATV Registration
10:05 a.m. | Pro ATV Registration
11:00 a.m. | Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Bike Registration - all classes
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Team Faith Youth Activities
6:30 p.m. | ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Bike Pro Row or Finish Line
7:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. | Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
12:00 a.m. | Gates Close

Sunday, May 2, 2021 - Bikes

6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Crawfordsville, Indiana

