The 17th round (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, May 1, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT.
There will be a broadcast replay on May 2 on NBC at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT.
The sixth round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this weekend at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.
American Flat Track is also back in action this weekend as the riders will take to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Atlanta TT. The usual championship contenders will be joined by Ryan Sipes and Travis Pastrana. Sipes and TP199 will compete at the Atlanta TT, load up and hit the road for the Hoosier GNCC on Sunday. You can watch the Atlanta TT with the Track Pass on NBC Sports Gold on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. EDT/1:30 p.m. PDT, or you can watch the full broadcast on NBC Sports Network on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. EDT/7:30 p.m. PDT.
The California Trial Invitational will also be on FS1 on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT and then will be replayed on Sunday on FS2 at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.
2021 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|187
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|164
|3
|
Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|158
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|151
|5
|
Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|116
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|180
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|160
|3
|
Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|158
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|142
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|138
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|362
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|340
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|312
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|273
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|249
Grand National Cross County Series
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|107
|2
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|98
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|97
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|85
|5
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|83
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|135
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|117
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|91
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|81
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|74
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|150
|2
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|114
|3
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|100
|4
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|96
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|74
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|140
|2
|Rachael Archer
|128
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|95
|4
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|89
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|79
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Grand National Cross Country Series
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Rice-Eccles Stadium
451 1400 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84112
Practice & Qualifying — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
Main Event — 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT
Grand National Cross Country Series
Ironman Raceway
1389 County Rd 200 S
Crawfordsville, IN 47933
Pro Quads — Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
Pro Bikes — Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Hoosier GNCC.
Saturday, May 1, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Salt Lake City, Utah.
Saturday, May 1, 2021 – Quads
6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45am | Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00 a.m. | 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45 a.m. | 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30 a.m. - 10:30am | Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35 a.m. | Amateur ATV Registration
10:05 a.m. | Pro ATV Registration
11:00 a.m. | Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Bike Registration - all classes
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Team Faith Youth Activities
6:30 p.m. | ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Bike Pro Row or Finish Line
7:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. | Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
12:00 a.m. | Gates Close
Sunday, May 2, 2021 - Bikes
6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Crawfordsville, Indiana