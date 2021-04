Film/Text: Red Bull

The 2021 AMA Supercross series is winding down. As the racers head to the three-round stop at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Ken Roczen does everything he can do to keep a tight rein on Cooper Webb in the 450 title chase. Meanwhile, Jett Lawrence begins prep for the 2021 Pro Motocross Championship while older brother Hunter lines up with the 250SX West racers in Atlanta.