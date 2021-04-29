“I’m fine, I guess,” he answered when asked how it was all going. “It’s not the end of the world. It’s another injury and more missed races and another possibly missed championship, or whatever. That’s the truth. I don’t usually sugarcoat things for myself to make myself feel better and I don’t expect anybody else to do that. That’s what my chick does or my mom does or people in my family do. They’ll be like, ‘It’ll be okay. It’s just a race.’ Yeah, life is ultimately going to go on whether I win a race or not or whatever, but I’m going through it again. I got hurt and it’s another missed opportunity, another group of missed races, another win bonus I won’t be able to earn. People don’t always really consider that we have a short career in this sport. All the money that we can make during this career is important. That money comes from winning races and winning championships and doing that stuff. I want to win races and it’s not always about the money, but this is my job. It is a little bit about the money and I’m missing a chance to make more money and to just be out there and that’s what sucks. I don’t sugarcoat it and I’m hard on myself that way. I’m like, ‘You know you blew it again. You missed another opportunity to win races and possibly the championship’ As soon as it happened, man, there is nothing anybody could say that could compare with what I said to myself. I was so hard on myself. I’ve always been like that. I’ve always been self-motivated and there is nothing anybody is going to tell me to do or to not do. If I want something, I’m going to work hard to get it. I’ve never needed somebody to sit there and yell at me and be on the side of the track yelling at me. I want to win. I want to be successful. I’m just hard on myself. I guess that’s a good thing in some ways and a bad thing in other ways. Whatever I say to myself, I listen to more than any other person. I’m the best one who can cheer myself up, or one of the best at bringing myself [down] and saying to myself, ‘You’re an idiot and why did you do that? That was stupid!’ I can be the biggest negative person on myself. I guess I’m very self-motivated and hard on myself and I feel like every successful motocross racer is hard on themselves. You have to be hard on yourself. That’s how it has to be. You have to want it in yourself. Not for the team, not from this person, you have to want to do it for yourself.”

Still, one thing, and certainly the main thing Forkner has going for him is that he absolutely, positively knows he is capable of winning on any given Saturday in American racing.

“Yeah, exactly. And that’s kind of what I said in [Jason] Weigandt’s interview a little bit. You know you can still do it, but until you do it, that confidence you have is just not as strong. You might know that you can win, but until you do it, and then when you finally do it, it’s like, ‘Game on! Let’s go!’ That’s just how it is. You can even see that with guys over the past couple of years. It just reflects. As soon as Cooper Webb got on KTM a couple of years ago, he started winning. It changed him. He started winning and he won the championship. It was just like that. You could see the confidence. It takes getting that one good result and that’s all it takes sometimes to skyrocket you into a bunch of race wins or a championship or whatever. One race can make a difference, it can, and I’m hoping that it comes for me as soon as Pala. I’m hoping that I go out there and kill it and get that result. I don’t really have a solid result I’m looking for at Pala because it has been two full seasons since I’ve raced outdoors, so it’s not like I have to go out there and win. I’m not really entering with that approach. It’s more like, ‘Okay, let’s get back to outdoors. Let’s get a solid finish from the first round..’ You know, you set goals for yourself at every year or even every race. You set little goals and you start to accomplish those goals and you start to gain that confidence and it just builds and builds and builds and the next thing you know you are winning races and getting the results that you’re looking for consistently.”