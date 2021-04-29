Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta 3
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Seth Hammaker
GNCC
Tiger Run
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thorn Devlin
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Malcolm Stewart
250SX East Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Colt Nichols
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Sat May 1
Upcoming
Australian MX
Canberra
Sun May 2
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sun May 2
Latest OTOR: SLC 1 Full Recap, Cooper Webb Interview, & More

April 29, 2021 4:35pm | by:
The fourth 2021 issue of monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

In OTOR #210

SX: Only the Shouting Left?

Photospread, blogs, and perspective from Salt Lake City and the penultimate round of 2021 AMA Supercross as the first racing series this year heads to a close.

The Racer: Talking with Cooper Webb

“He finds his main rivals and plucks away at them.” Chatting with the supercross champion elect and finding out how he put his 2021 title tilt together.

The Winners: MXGP Hot-List

There have been 93 Grands Prix and 185 motos in the last half a decade. What riders have gobbled the most and what’s their favourite? We asked.

A Superbike Serving

Steve English tackles some of the key issues and questions as the 2021 WorldSBK season nears in a bumper round-up of all you need to know.

