The fourth 2021 issue of monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

In OTOR #210

SX: Only the Shouting Left?

Photospread, blogs, and perspective from Salt Lake City and the penultimate round of 2021 AMA Supercross as the first racing series this year heads to a close.

The Racer: Talking with Cooper Webb

“He finds his main rivals and plucks away at them.” Chatting with the supercross champion elect and finding out how he put his 2021 title tilt together.

The Winners: MXGP Hot-List

There have been 93 Grands Prix and 185 motos in the last half a decade. What riders have gobbled the most and what’s their favourite? We asked.

A Superbike Serving

Steve English tackles some of the key issues and questions as the 2021 WorldSBK season nears in a bumper round-up of all you need to know.