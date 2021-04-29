The final round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday night in Salt Lake City, Utah. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.

450SX

Justin Bogle – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Bogle is taking time to deal with a shoulder injury, and to make sure he’s fit for the upcoming season of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Justin Brayton – HAND | OUT

Comment: Brayton is out due to a broken right hand and left wrist.

Kyle Chisholm – SHOULDER | TBD

Comment: Chisholm’s decision on whether or not he’ll be Chizzing at the finale will be a game time ruling. If he decides he’s not quite ready to get back to Chizzing on the track, he’ll still be at the stadium for the race.

Adam Cianciarulo – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Cianciarulo is looking forward to Pro Motocross following a broken collarbone suffered at Orlando 2.

Martin Davalos – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Davalos announced his retirement from professional racing following a broken collarbone suffered on press day at round 16.