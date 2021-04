Jason Weigandt and Ryan Dungey share another cup of RD Coffee and chat racing, specifically finding the balance between wanting to win, dealing with the stress, but still keeping the pressure off. Less pressure equals better results, so racers have to perform some mental tricks to try to stay relaxed. Dungey tells his stories here. Go to RDCoffee.com to try some of Ryan's exclusive roasts for yourself.

