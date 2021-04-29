You didn’t want to let supercross go. That had to be a big bummer.

Yeah, I mean I tried three times to not let it escape me. I didn’t want to let it get to the point where it was just toast. I was riding really, really good at the start of the season. The results just weren’t happening. Just starts or whatever it was. I got one podium which was good, but for as good as I was riding, one podium was terrible. I didn’t want to let it die that easy.

You probably felt that if you could have just gotten back out there, the results were going to come. You had just gotten that podium.

Yeah, I had just gotten that podium the week before, things were going good, I had found my starts again and things were headed in the right direction. Then boom, done.

You maybe had some momentum from last season. You were going fast, but the results just didn’t happen. So, are there things you learned to make sure this doesn’t happen next year, or was this just random racing luck and there’s not much you can do.

Well it was frustrating. I’ve never had the kind of speed to qualify first in the 450 class. In the Lites class yes, but in the 450 class I had never been even close to the pole. Then in Houston, to be right there, top three, pole in some sessions, that was big for me. It was one of those things where I kept asking, “Why am I so fast with no results.” My motto had always been, “Who cares if you’re fast in practice.” This was the opposite. I was usually able to pull it together in the race. This really just boiled down to my starts. We’ve seen all year, even if the good guys start in the back, it’s not easy to come through. My best night was at Indy where I got stuck in the gate and come back for fifth. That was a huge statement for me. I got lucky with a few guys going down, but it was still good. Even better than my Houston 2 ride. It’s just racing at the end of the day, but there’s always something you can find or focus on to try to make things better.

So for next year do you already have an eye on what you can make better?

Yeah. It all boils down to my starts. I have to put myself in better positions.