The key moment from Salt Lake City 1 was the moment that didn’t happen. Twice. A pair of riders won their first races of the season, huge career-boosting victories, in the toughest way possible. They withstood pressure throughout, filtered out the noise and avoided the big mistake. Both races had a feeling of almost inevitability. Jo Shimoda led but for how long? Marvin Musquin led but for how long? In the end, they never yielded. For that, they can walk away from the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship with an entirely different feeling.

The 250 winner was Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Shimoda, who fended off repeated attacks from Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing’s Michael Mosiman early and Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence late. Mosiman was faster but his race craft left something to be desired.

“I felt like I was the fastest guy out there today, I just crumbled on the race craft, trying to make passes in spots that weren’t ideal, and it cost me the win,” admitted Mosiman in a team statement. “I believe I was the guy that should have been winning and it’s disappointing but I’m trying to learn from it. I will be better going forward.”