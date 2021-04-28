With all three championship leaders holding large margins over the closest competition, the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross finale isn’t quite as ripe for drama as it has been in years past. But that doesn’t mean there’s not room for potential spoiler sparks to fly. Here’s a look at the different scenarios that could unfold this Saturday.

450SX

Riders in contention

1st | Cooper Webb (339 points)

2nd | Ken Roczen (323 points)

Points Gap: 22 points, advantage Webb.

If Roczen wins

Webb would have to finish 19th or better for a championship. A 19th from Webb, coupled with a win from Roczen, would result in a tie in points, but since Webb has more wins, he’d roost away with the championship.

If Roczen gets second place

Webb only has to score a single point in this scenario, which means even last place would deliver the title.

If Roczen finishes third

He’s mathematically eliminated.

If Webb DNQs

This is about as likely to happen as your bank calling you and telling you not to worry about paying the rest of your mortgage, but hey, you never know. If for some reason Webb finds himself in a position where he’s not in the 450SX main, Roczen would need to finish second or better to win his first premier class supercross title.

The Bottom Line

A 19th or better gets it done for Webb, no matter what.