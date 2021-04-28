Another interesting tidbit is that the FC models are not coming with the Husqvarna connectivity unit for 2022, but they do have launch control at the handlebar mounted map switch. The customer can still purchase the connectivity unit as an aftermarket item, but if you’re looking for the unit to come standard on the handlebars for 2022, you will not find it. The new color scheme is much simpler and cleaner and I love the fact that they didn’t put too much hi-vis yellow/gray into the new models. The new 2022 Husqvarna models will start to arrive in dealers in May.

To me the changes that Husqvarna has made for 2022 seems to be an upgrade, but we will dissect all of this soon enough when we get to ride them come May.

Below is the full press release from Husqvarna.

Subtle Refinements And A Striking New Look For All Full-Sized FC/TC And FX/TX Machines

Delivering unmatched performance and adorned with Swedish-inspired dark blue and white graphics for a striking new look, Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its twelve-motorcycle strong, competition-focused 2-stroke and 4-stroke lineup of motocross and cross-country machines. Developed to create superior riding experiences for racers of all ages, the 2022 models provide uncompromised power-to-weight performance, together with leading ergonomics and aesthetics, and exceptional handling.

Along with its striking new dark blue and white color scheme, Husqvarna Motorcycles has improved the durability of all full-sized FC/TC and FX/TX machines, with each model now featuring a Brembo hydraulic clutch system. The high-performance component is thoroughly race-tested to guarantee even wear, near maintenance-free operation and perfect action in all conditions.

Ensuring exceptional comfort and control, the 2022 models are equipped with class-leading WP Suspension, which delivers precise handling to riders of all skill levels. Highly adjustable WP XACT forks with AER technology feature a capsulated air spring and pressurized oil chamber for consistent damping across rough terrain. Complimenting the forks, new low-friction seals on the WP XACT shock ensure optimal rear-end performance on all surfaces.

With exceptional power and superior handling, the TC lineup remains the racers’ choice when it comes to 2-stroke motocross machinery. Featuring compact, powerful, high-performance engines, the TC 125 and TC 250 machines are modern motorcycles designed to deliver pure intensity and incredible on-track experiences in all conditions. Taking 2-stroke development to the next level, the TX 300i with innovative fuel injection feeding the 300 cc powerplant is the clear choice for off-road competition dominance.

2022 Husqvarna TC 125