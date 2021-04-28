Two thousand twenty two is already here! On the heels of Honda announcing some of their 2022 models, Husqvarna comes in with details of their FC, FX, TC, TX, and minicycle range. Some of the standouts to me for ‘22 is that Husqvarna went to Brembo brakes and hydraulic clutches on all of their FC/TC, FX/TX machines (instead of Magura). To me when riding the KTM and Husqvarna's back to back in previous years, there were always distinct differences in braking power between the Brembo and Magura systems. The Brembo systems felt more powerful, but also more progressive than the Magura system. The Magura brakes were a little grabby and hard to modulate when rolling shallow ruts. Going to a Brembo hydraulic clutch instead of Magura system in ‘22 will also give the new Husqvarna rider a little more clutch engagement window as the Brembo system was always easier to feed the power to the rear wheel off of starts. The Magura system had more of a longer throw so the engagement was sometimes hard to predict when blasting out of the gate.
2022 Husqvarna FC 250
2022 Husqvarna FC 450
Another interesting tidbit is that the FC models are not coming with the Husqvarna connectivity unit for 2022, but they do have launch control at the handlebar mounted map switch. The customer can still purchase the connectivity unit as an aftermarket item, but if you’re looking for the unit to come standard on the handlebars for 2022, you will not find it. The new color scheme is much simpler and cleaner and I love the fact that they didn’t put too much hi-vis yellow/gray into the new models. The new 2022 Husqvarna models will start to arrive in dealers in May.
To me the changes that Husqvarna has made for 2022 seems to be an upgrade, but we will dissect all of this soon enough when we get to ride them come May.
Below is the full press release from Husqvarna.
Subtle Refinements And A Striking New Look For All Full-Sized FC/TC And FX/TX Machines
Delivering unmatched performance and adorned with Swedish-inspired dark blue and white graphics for a striking new look, Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its twelve-motorcycle strong, competition-focused 2-stroke and 4-stroke lineup of motocross and cross-country machines. Developed to create superior riding experiences for racers of all ages, the 2022 models provide uncompromised power-to-weight performance, together with leading ergonomics and aesthetics, and exceptional handling.
Along with its striking new dark blue and white color scheme, Husqvarna Motorcycles has improved the durability of all full-sized FC/TC and FX/TX machines, with each model now featuring a Brembo hydraulic clutch system. The high-performance component is thoroughly race-tested to guarantee even wear, near maintenance-free operation and perfect action in all conditions.
Ensuring exceptional comfort and control, the 2022 models are equipped with class-leading WP Suspension, which delivers precise handling to riders of all skill levels. Highly adjustable WP XACT forks with AER technology feature a capsulated air spring and pressurized oil chamber for consistent damping across rough terrain. Complimenting the forks, new low-friction seals on the WP XACT shock ensure optimal rear-end performance on all surfaces.
With exceptional power and superior handling, the TC lineup remains the racers’ choice when it comes to 2-stroke motocross machinery. Featuring compact, powerful, high-performance engines, the TC 125 and TC 250 machines are modern motorcycles designed to deliver pure intensity and incredible on-track experiences in all conditions. Taking 2-stroke development to the next level, the TX 300i with innovative fuel injection feeding the 300 cc powerplant is the clear choice for off-road competition dominance.
2022 Husqvarna TC 125
2022 Husqvarna TC 250
Engineered to stay ahead of the field, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 4-stroke machines feature lightweight and compact engines that produce class-leading power and ensure incredible maneuverability, together with progressive and consistent suspension. Exclusive to the FC 250 and FC 350 and the FX 350 machines, for 2022 a new friction bearing on the counter-balancer shaft increases the durability of the high-revving 4-stroke engines.
2022 Husqvarna FC 350
Sharing the same advanced platform as the motocross models, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ cross-country range continues to lead the segment with carefully considered cross-country specific features including large capacity fuel tanks, convenient side stands and a 21/18-inch D.I.D DirtStar wheel combination fitted with Dunlop Geomax AT81 tires.
2022 Husqvarna TX 300i
2022 Husqvarna FX 350
Technical Highlights 2022:
- New high-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system guarantees even wear, near maintenance-free operation and perfect action in every condition
- New Swedish-inspired dark blue and white graphics create striking new look
- WP XACT forks with AER technology – optimal performance and light weight
- WP XACT shock features low-friction linkage seals
- High-grip seat cover texture
- Progressive bodywork for optimal ergonomics
- Chromium-molybdenum steel frame featuring precisely engineered flex characteristics
- Innovative two-piece composite subframe design
- Interchangeable airbox cover on FC models for optimized airflow
- CNC-machined triple clamps
- Brembo brake calipers and high-performance discs combining superior stopping power with great control and confidence
- Traction and launch control with advanced settings (4-strokes)
- Electric starter for easy starting when time is critical (4-strokes and TX 300i)
- Lightweight Li-ion 2.0 Ah battery (4-strokes and TX 300i)
- ProTaper handlebars
- Progressive throttle mechanism and ODI grips allow for adjustable throttle progression and easy grip mounting
- Laser engraved D.I.D DirtStar wheels
- Gearboxes produced by Pankl Racing Systems
Additionally, Husqvarna Motorcycles is proud to offer a full range of minicycles that provides youth-specific ergonomics and user-friendly operation for aspiring future champions. Allowing youngsters to develop their skills in readiness for the full-sized machines, the TC 50, TC 65, TC 85 and EE 5 deliver incredible performance and serious motocross fun.
Technical Highlights 2022 minicycles:
- Unrivalled engine performance and rideability
- WP XACT forks with AER technology – optimal performance and light weight
- Confidence-instilling ergonomics thanks to a broad, flat seat and one-piece airbox cover
- High-grip seat cover for comfort
- Roller actuated throttle assembly for TC 85 – smoother throttle motion and improved durability
- Formula brake calipers, clutch and brake assemblies for TC 85 and TC 65 – excellent stopping power and improved reliability
- NEKEN tapered diameter aluminum handlebars offer optimized ergonomics
Ensuring comfort, protection and style, the Functional Off-road Apparel Collection provides a range of performance-focused apparel, for riders of all ages and abilities. With each product incorporating the latest material and construction technologies, the line-up also delivers protective equipment for both adults and kids.
The Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessories range includes an extensive selection of engine and chassis upgrade options, for both 2-stroke and 4-stroke machines. With exhausts, suspension, brakes, graphics and many other products, the performance of the TC and FC motocross and TX and FX cross-country models can be further enhanced to meet the needs of all riders.
The 2022 motocross and cross-country range will be available this May at all authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers.