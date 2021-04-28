Jason Weigandt shares his thoughts on hot topics with one round remaining in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, then finds Zach Osborne down at the place he used to own—ClubMX—and gets an update on his riding after a back injury ruined his supercross campaign. Zach also talks about Cooper Webb’s ability to ramp it up late in the races, and his feelings about ClubMX’s growth. Zach bought the original piece of land that started the place, but this was his first time back on the property in seven years. During that time, Zach and his old track have come a long way.

