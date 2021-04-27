We were back in Salt Lake City this weekend for the final two rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and man, just under a year ago we were here for the final seven rounds of the series. Doesn’t seem that long ago, huh? The juxtaposition between the three rounds in Atlanta and the smaller floor of the Rice-Eccles Stadium was quite jarring for sure.

Couple of notes before we begin.

Christian Craig looked so fast and so good (then again is there ever a time where he doesn’t look so good and so fast?) in practice and yeah, he was eight points down and needed some luck, but he looked great to get at least three back. And then it all went sideways. He clipped a jump doing a rhythm and went down hard. He actually got off lucky initially because the bike was endoing and he had to jump off and he slid right down a jump. Unfortunately, he still cracked his lower leg bone and that was it for him. The title hopes gone and also maybe a chance to race the whole outdoor season as well. Bummer for Christian and his team, he still had a very successful season though.

Big shocker announced before the race when Martin Davalos announced that he was retiring. He was at press day and crashed pretty hard, breaking his collarbone in the process. He said that he was going to be done anyways after this year, so he went ahead and told all of us a week early. Marty was fast, man, and probably should have one, maybe two 250SX titles over the years. He’s had some bad luck. He’s crashed a bunch and I’m stoked that he took the plunge to the 450 class (willingly pointing out when Mitch Payton said he didn’t have to) and scored some real good results on a quasi-privateer bike. He almost made a podium last year; he was fastest guy in practice a few times and he made 450 Class podiums outdoors. This year has not been as smooth for him with crashes but all in all, coming from a small South American country to make a lot of money and win races in the USA, it was a great career.

Let’s look at the results, shall we?

250SX Results

1st | #30 Jo Shimoda | Menifee, CA | Kawasaki KX250

I just haven’t been a Shimoda “guy” you know? Like, he’s good for sure but to me I didn’t see anything standing out considering the teams and equipment he’s been on. That’s all I'm saying, don’t hate on me or anything. But he’s taken advantage the last two years of injuries to get some podiums and now, a win! He rode great also, Michael Mosiman and THE JETT were probably faster, but he got the start and didn’t get rattled when both guys took runs at him. Jo was a late addition to the team also and had a try-out against other dudes (Ty Masterpool, Carson Mumford, and Mitchell Harrison) to get this spot. He signed on just days before he was going to sign with Phoenix Honda at that. Now he’s won a race! Nice job for him and the PC guys, maybe I’ll have to be a Shimoda guy now.

2nd | #18 Jett Lawrence | Wesley Chapel, FL | Honda CRF250R

The JETT didn’t shock and awe me in practice or early in the main either the way I expected him to. He was pretty far back and not making a ton of headway to the top two guys but as the race wound down, he got better and better. Whether that was fitness or lines, not sure but by the end he looked to me to be the best guy but needed a bit more time to get by Shimoda. He also perhaps could have pushed the issue a bit, but Jo is his buddy and was going for his first win. Afterwards he was very upset at Mosiman (carrying on from a feud earlier this year) but I’m not sure why, Mosiman didn’t touch him. Guess this dates back to the previous incidents.