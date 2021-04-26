Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thorn Devlin
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Malcolm Stewart
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 1
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Sat May 1
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Canberra
Sun May 2
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

April 26, 2021 6:30am

monster energy ama supercross

Round 16 (of 17) — Rice-Eccles Stadium — Salt Lake City, Utah

Supercross

Salt Lake City 1 (East) - 250SX East Main Event

April 24, 2021
Rice-eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jo Shimoda 19 Laps0:49.331 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
2Jett Lawrence +01.1500:49.190 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
3Colt Nichols +03.0500:49.284 Muskogee, OK United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Michael Mosiman
+21.7170:48.978 Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
5Thomas Do +52.0110:49.773 France KTM 250 SX-F
6Joshua Varize 18 Laps0:52.139 Perris, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
7Logan Karnow +12.2510:52.201 Vermilion, OH United States Kawasaki KX250
8Geran Stapleton +15.5740:52.497 Cape Schanck Australia Honda CRF250R
9Hunter Schlosser +18.0520:52.672 El Paso, TX United States Yamaha YZ250F
10John Short +29.0060:51.773 Pilot Point, TX United States Suzuki RM-Z250
Full Results
Supercross

Salt Lake City 1 (East) - 450SX Main Event

April 24, 2021
Rice-eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Marvin Musquin 25 Laps0:48.172 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
2Cooper Webb +00.3260:47.977 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Malcolm Stewart +10.4630:48.399 Haines City, FL United States Yamaha YZ450F
4Dylan Ferrandis +15.7050:48.243 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
5Chase Sexton +17.0990:48.229 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
6Ken Roczen +18.3870:47.851 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
7Jason Anderson +24.1170:48.316 Edgewood, NM United States Husqvarna FC 450
8Aaron Plessinger +26.8310:48.562 Hamilton, OH United States Yamaha YZ450F
9Dean Wilson +44.4870:49.099 Scotland United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
10Eli Tomac +46.2420:48.788 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States187
2Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan164
3Christian Craig
Temecula, CA United States158
4Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia151
5Michael Mosiman
Sebastopol, CA United States116
6Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN United States104
7Joshua Varize Perris, CA United States98
8Thomas Do France92
9Mitchell Oldenburg
Alvord, TX United States91
10Logan Karnow Vermilion, OH United States77
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States362
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany340
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States312
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States273
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States249
6Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States236
7Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States230
8Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France218
9Marvin Musquin La Reole France208
10Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States190
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States180
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia160
3Cameron McAdoo
Sioux City, IA United States158
4Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States142
5Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States138
6Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States127
7Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States125
8Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC United States111
9Coty Schock Dover, DE United States99
10Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI United States90
Full Standings

Kenda AMA National Enduro

Round 2 (of 9) — Cajun Classic National Enduro — Forest Hill, Louisiana

Pro Overall

PositionRiderMachineClassTotal Time
1stSteward Baylor Jr.YamahaNE Pro1105m 23s 366
2ndGrant BaylorGasGasNE Pro1105m 25s 465
3rdJosh TothKTMNE Pro1106m 39s 698
4thBen KelleyKTMNE Pro1108m 43s 844
5thJesse AnsleyKTMNE Pro1108m 51s 566
6thCraig DelongHusqvarnaNE Pro1110m 40s 290
7thWill SievenpiperKTMNE Pro2111m 22s 369
8thTrevor BollingerHusqvarnaNE Pro1111m 26s 015
9thEvan SmithHusqvarnaNE Pro1111m 57s 324
10thJonathan JohnsonHondaNE Pro2112m 30s 171

Pro Overall Standings

PositionRiderClassBrandPoints
1stSteward Baylor JrNE Pro1Yamaha30
2ndGrant BaylorNE Pro1GasGas25
3rdCraig DelongNE Pro1Husqvarna21
4thEvan SmithNE Pro1Husqvarna18
5thRyder LaffertyNE Pro1Husqvarna16
6thBen KelleyNE Pro1KTM15
7thJesse AnsleyNE Pro2KTM14
8thRicky RussellNE Pro1GasGas13
9thZack HayesNE Pro2KTM12
10thLiam DraperNE Pro1KTM11

Other Championship Standings

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES

Through Round 5 (of 13)

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States107
2Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States98
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States97
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States85
5Josh Strang Inverell Australia83
6Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States75
7Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States70
8Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States68
9Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States63
10Layne Michael Fairmont, WV United States41
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States135
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States117
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States91
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States81
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand74
6Lyndon Snodgrass Australia73
7Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States73
8Ruy Barbosa Chile69
9Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States65
10Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States52
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States150
2Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States114
3Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States100
4Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States96
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States74
6Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States72
7Noah Clark Ozark, MO United States70
8Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States66
9Michael J Pillar Dover, OH United States60
10Dustin Simpson Wesley Chapel, NC United States53
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States140
2Rachael Archer New Zealand128
3Tayla Jones Yass Australia95
4Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States89
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada79
6Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States72
7Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States67
8Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States58
9Marina Cancro Huntington, NY United States57
10Taylor Taylor Lawrenceburg, KY United States54
Full Standings

U.S. Sprint Enduro

Through Round 3 (of 6)

Pro Standings

PositionRiderMachineClassPoints
1stSteward Baylor Jr.YamahaPro161
2ndLayne MichaelYamahaPro160
3rdLiam DraperKTMPro127
4thKailub RussellKTMPro36
4thRyan SipesGasGasPro36
6thJustin BealHusqvarnaPro36
7thTyler MedagliaKTMPro34
8thDustin KendallHondaPro28
9thThad DuvallHusqvarnaPro13

Pro 2 Standings

PositionRiderMachineClassPoints
1stJohnny GirroirGasGasPro 2180
2ndJesse AnsleyKTMPro 2129
3rdBenjamin NelkoHusqvarnaPro 2117
4thMichael McleanKTMPro 263
5thLyndon SnodgrassKawasakiPro 250
6thBenjamin NelkoHusqvarnaPro 246
7thRyder LaffertyHusqvarnaPro 239
8thSimon JohnsonKTMPro 234
9thSteve NicholasKTMPro 232

Australian ProMX

Through Round 1 (of 8)

THOR MX1 Overall

Pirelli MX2 Overall

PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Through Round 2 (of 17) 

Championship Standings

AFT SuperTwins

PositionRider(s)Points
1Jared Mees42
2Brandon Robinson39
3Briar Bauman35
4Sammy Halbert31
5JD Beach30
6Bronson Bauman25
7Brandon Price23
8Jarod Vanderkooi23
9Kolby Carlile22
10Davis Fisher20
11Robert Pearson18
12James Rispoli14

AFT Singles

PositionRider(s)Points
1Shayna Texter-Bauman50
2Michael Rush37
3Dallas Daniels35
4Morgen Mischler29
5Max Whale28
6Tanner Dean24
7Brandon Kitchen22
8Trent Lowe22
9Michael Inderbitzin21
10Trevor Brunner18
11Henry Wiles16
12James Ott12
13Cole Zabala11
14Ryan Wells10
15Kevin Stollings10
16Kody Kopp7
17Kasey Sciscoe7
18Jayson Bloss3

AFT Production Twins

PositionRider(s)Points
1Chad Cose45
2Cory Texter42
3Dan Bromley37
4Dalton Gauthier29
5Ryan Varnes28
6Dylan Bell25
7Cameron Smith24
8Ben Lowe22
9Daniel Eslick17
10Jeremiah Duffy17
11Nick Armstrong16
12Johnny Lewis14
13Jimmy McAllister14
14Garret Wilson11
15Shelby Miller11
16Patrick Buchanan0

2021 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TDBMonster Energy Supercross450SX
TDBMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
TDBMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TDBLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TDBLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TDBLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
NALoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
NAMini O's ResultsNA
TDBGNCCXC1
TDBGNCCXC2
TDBGNCCXC3
TDBGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
TDBFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
TDBFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TDBCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TDBKing of DortmundSX1
TDBADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TDBADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
TDBItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TDBBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TDBNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Kevin BenavidesDakar RallyBike
TDBEnduroCrossPro
TDBFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
TDBFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro 2
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TDBWORCSPro MC
TDBFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TDBX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TDBNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TDBNitro World GamesBest Trick
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Now
June 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now