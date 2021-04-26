monster energy ama supercross
Round 16 (of 17) — Rice-Eccles Stadium — Salt Lake City, Utah
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1 (East) - 250SX East Main EventApril 24, 2021
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|19 Laps
|0:49.331
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|+01.150
|0:49.190
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Colt Nichols
|+03.050
|0:49.284
|Muskogee, OK
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|
Michael Mosiman
|+21.717
|0:48.978
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|Thomas Do
|+52.011
|0:49.773
|KTM 250 SX-F
|6
|Joshua Varize
|18 Laps
|0:52.139
|Perris, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|7
|Logan Karnow
|+12.251
|0:52.201
|Vermilion, OH
|Kawasaki KX250
|8
|Geran Stapleton
|+15.574
|0:52.497
|Cape Schanck
|Honda CRF250R
|9
|Hunter Schlosser
|+18.052
|0:52.672
|El Paso, TX
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|John Short
|+29.006
|0:51.773
|Pilot Point, TX
|Suzuki RM-Z250
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Marvin Musquin
|25 Laps
|0:48.172
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|+00.326
|0:47.977
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|+10.463
|0:48.399
|Haines City, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|+15.705
|0:48.243
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Chase Sexton
|+17.099
|0:48.229
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|6
|Ken Roczen
|+18.387
|0:47.851
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|7
|Jason Anderson
|+24.117
|0:48.316
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|+26.831
|0:48.562
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9
|Dean Wilson
|+44.487
|0:49.099
|Scotland
|Husqvarna FC 450
|10
|Eli Tomac
|+46.242
|0:48.788
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|187
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|164
|3
|
Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|158
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|151
|5
|
Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|116
|6
|Josh Osby
|Valparaiso, IN
|104
|7
|Joshua Varize
|Perris, CA
|98
|8
|Thomas Do
|92
|9
|
Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|91
|10
|Logan Karnow
|Vermilion, OH
|77
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|362
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|340
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|312
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|273
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|249
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|236
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|230
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|218
|9
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|208
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|190
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|180
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|160
|3
|
Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|158
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|142
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|138
|6
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|127
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|125
|8
|Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|111
|9
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|99
|10
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|90
Kenda AMA National Enduro
Round 2 (of 9) — Cajun Classic National Enduro — Forest Hill, Louisiana
Pro Overall
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Class
|Total Time
|1st
|Steward Baylor Jr.
|Yamaha
|NE Pro1
|105m 23s 366
|2nd
|Grant Baylor
|GasGas
|NE Pro1
|105m 25s 465
|3rd
|Josh Toth
|KTM
|NE Pro1
|106m 39s 698
|4th
|Ben Kelley
|KTM
|NE Pro1
|108m 43s 844
|5th
|Jesse Ansley
|KTM
|NE Pro1
|108m 51s 566
|6th
|Craig Delong
|Husqvarna
|NE Pro1
|110m 40s 290
|7th
|Will Sievenpiper
|KTM
|NE Pro2
|111m 22s 369
|8th
|Trevor Bollinger
|Husqvarna
|NE Pro1
|111m 26s 015
|9th
|Evan Smith
|Husqvarna
|NE Pro1
|111m 57s 324
|10th
|Jonathan Johnson
|Honda
|NE Pro2
|112m 30s 171
Pro Overall Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Class
|Brand
|Points
|1st
|Steward Baylor Jr
|NE Pro1
|Yamaha
|30
|2nd
|Grant Baylor
|NE Pro1
|GasGas
|25
|3rd
|Craig Delong
|NE Pro1
|Husqvarna
|21
|4th
|Evan Smith
|NE Pro1
|Husqvarna
|18
|5th
|Ryder Lafferty
|NE Pro1
|Husqvarna
|16
|6th
|Ben Kelley
|NE Pro1
|KTM
|15
|7th
|Jesse Ansley
|NE Pro2
|KTM
|14
|8th
|Ricky Russell
|NE Pro1
|GasGas
|13
|9th
|Zack Hayes
|NE Pro2
|KTM
|12
|10th
|Liam Draper
|NE Pro1
|KTM
|11
Other Championship Standings
GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES
Through Round 5 (of 13)
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|107
|2
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|98
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|97
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|85
|5
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|83
|6
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|75
|7
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|70
|8
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|68
|9
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|63
|10
|Layne Michael
|Fairmont, WV
|41
XC2
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|135
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|117
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|91
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|81
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|74
|6
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|73
|7
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|73
|8
|Ruy Barbosa
|69
|9
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|65
|10
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|52
XC3
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|150
|2
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|114
|3
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|100
|4
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|96
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|74
|6
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|72
|7
|Noah Clark
|Ozark, MO
|70
|8
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|66
|9
|Michael J Pillar
|Dover, OH
|60
|10
|Dustin Simpson
|Wesley Chapel, NC
|53
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|140
|2
|Rachael Archer
|128
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|95
|4
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|89
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|79
|6
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|72
|7
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|67
|8
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|58
|9
|Marina Cancro
|Huntington, NY
|57
|10
|Taylor Taylor
|Lawrenceburg, KY
|54
U.S. Sprint Enduro
Through Round 3 (of 6)
Pro Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Class
|Points
|1st
|Steward Baylor Jr.
|Yamaha
|Pro
|161
|2nd
|Layne Michael
|Yamaha
|Pro
|160
|3rd
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|Pro
|127
|4th
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|Pro
|36
|4th
|Ryan Sipes
|GasGas
|Pro
|36
|6th
|Justin Beal
|Husqvarna
|Pro
|36
|7th
|Tyler Medaglia
|KTM
|Pro
|34
|8th
|Dustin Kendall
|Honda
|Pro
|28
|9th
|Thad Duvall
|Husqvarna
|Pro
|13
Pro 2 Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Class
|Points
|1st
|Johnny Girroir
|GasGas
|Pro 2
|180
|2nd
|Jesse Ansley
|KTM
|Pro 2
|129
|3rd
|Benjamin Nelko
|Husqvarna
|Pro 2
|117
|4th
|Michael Mclean
|KTM
|Pro 2
|63
|5th
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|Kawasaki
|Pro 2
|50
|6th
|Benjamin Nelko
|Husqvarna
|Pro 2
|46
|7th
|Ryder Lafferty
|Husqvarna
|Pro 2
|39
|8th
|Simon Johnson
|KTM
|Pro 2
|34
|9th
|Steve Nicholas
|KTM
|Pro 2
|32
Australian ProMX
Through Round 1 (of 8)
THOR MX1 Overall
Pirelli MX2 Overall
PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK
Through Round 2 (of 17)
Championship Standings
AFT SuperTwins
|Position
|Rider(s)
|Points
|1
|Jared Mees
|42
|2
|Brandon Robinson
|39
|3
|Briar Bauman
|35
|4
|Sammy Halbert
|31
|5
|JD Beach
|30
|6
|Bronson Bauman
|25
|7
|Brandon Price
|23
|8
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|23
|9
|Kolby Carlile
|22
|10
|Davis Fisher
|20
|11
|Robert Pearson
|18
|12
|James Rispoli
|14
AFT Singles
|Position
|Rider(s)
|Points
|1
|Shayna Texter-Bauman
|50
|2
|Michael Rush
|37
|3
|Dallas Daniels
|35
|4
|Morgen Mischler
|29
|5
|Max Whale
|28
|6
|Tanner Dean
|24
|7
|Brandon Kitchen
|22
|8
|Trent Lowe
|22
|9
|Michael Inderbitzin
|21
|10
|Trevor Brunner
|18
|11
|Henry Wiles
|16
|12
|James Ott
|12
|13
|Cole Zabala
|11
|14
|Ryan Wells
|10
|15
|Kevin Stollings
|10
|16
|Kody Kopp
|7
|17
|Kasey Sciscoe
|7
|18
|Jayson Bloss
|3
AFT Production Twins
|Position
|Rider(s)
|Points
|1
|Chad Cose
|45
|2
|Cory Texter
|42
|3
|Dan Bromley
|37
|4
|Dalton Gauthier
|29
|5
|Ryan Varnes
|28
|6
|Dylan Bell
|25
|7
|Cameron Smith
|24
|8
|Ben Lowe
|22
|9
|Daniel Eslick
|17
|10
|Jeremiah Duffy
|17
|11
|Nick Armstrong
|16
|12
|Johnny Lewis
|14
|13
|Jimmy McAllister
|14
|14
|Garret Wilson
|11
|15
|Shelby Miller
|11
|16
|Patrick Buchanan
|0
2021 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TDB
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TDB
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TDB
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TDB
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TDB
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TDB
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|NA
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|NA
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC1
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC2
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC3
|TDB
|GNCC
|WXC
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|TDB
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|450 Pro
|TDB
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|250 Pro
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TDB
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TDB
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|TDB
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TDB
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|TDB
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kevin Benavides
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TDB
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TDB
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TDB
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TDB
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TDB
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TDB
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins