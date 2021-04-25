Everything you would have expected to happen at this round of Monster Energy Supercross didn’t happen, which is what makes things that much more interesting with one round two go. Teammates re going to battle for titles? Nope. Teammates that aren’t in title contention will help teammates that are in title contention? Nope. Jo Shimoda has a shot at a supercross title? Yup.

The series is back at Salt Lake City for the first of two races at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Ken Roczen was once again in a must-win situation against Cooper Webb with a need to make up points, and the Honda HRC man jetted off to an early lead like he did last weekend in Atlanta. Like Atlanta, he then crashed while leading, and this time he lost the lead before he got up, partially because Marvin Musquin was keeping him honest. Marvin Musquin? Yes. Remember him? The man who was plenty fast in 2017, 2018 and 2019 but then missed all of supercross in 2020 has had a tough season in ’21, but he was on it on this night. Still, like last weekend’s Atlanta race, Webb was ready to step up once he saw Roczen down. He shed off a battle with Malcolm Stewart and Jason Anderson to get to second, and then he hunted down Marvin. Knowing how this season has gone for these two—Marv without a win and Webb with several via huge late-race charges—this outcome seemed inevitable. Plus, maybe Marvin would move over to help his teammate potentially clinch the title?

No! Just as soon as Webb caught him Musquin responded, adjusting his line in the whops and holding to steady outsidelines, just fast enough to where Cooper couldn’t get him. That was that. Musquin became one of the few to withstand a late-race attack from Webb, and he had his first supercross win in since late in the 201 season, when he won in Seattle (but was docked points for jumping through a red cross flag).

“Salt Lake is good to me,” said Musquin. “Back in 2018 I won the heat and won the main, it was a great race and I was fighting for the championship. This year was a different story, I had a big injury and missed all of last year. My goal was to come back. I had some good races but I’ve been obviously struggling and the result hasn’t been great. I can’t believe it right now, I’m standing on the top of the podium. My goal was to get better and better. There’s so many good riders, ou could see it in practice, we’re so tight. Kenny was out front and he was not really going away and behind me was close. I was trying to be consistent. Those whoops were really tough. Then I saw Coop coming and I was like, “Yeah, let’s give it my best!” I’m happy I gave it my all tonight.”