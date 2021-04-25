Entering the Salt Lake City 1 Supercross, Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing teammates Colt Nichols and Christian Craig sat 1-2 in the 250SX East Region championship, separated by only eight points.

Craig went on to top the first qualifying session and then the second qualifying session as he looked to become the fastest overall qualifying. Unfortunately, the California native’s day turned south quickly when he mistimed a rhythm section. He was going to come up short on the landing of a jump so he let go of the bike and bailed off in mid-flight. Craig managed to downside the landing of a jump with his body, which was the best-case scenario, but he caught his left leg and appeared to have tweaked his left ankle/foot.