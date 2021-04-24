Welcome to the Race Day Feed. Salt Lake City, Utah's Rice-Eccles Stadium hosts 16th round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
We're nearly to the end of a 17-race slog to determine the 2021 450SX Champion. The year started with so much talk of #deepfield and #stacked, but now the math says only three riders can win this title. Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen are still in it, by the math, but Cooper Webb is in control with a 16-point lead and a race win last Saturday in Atlanta. He also passed Roczen and pulled away from Tomac to do that. The title fight is down to three, Webb wants to take it down to one. He could actually clinch the championship tonight with a win combined with a seventh for Roczen. Check out all the championship math to see how this would work.
The 250 class switches back to the East division, which has not competed for 10 weeks! Colt Nichols holds an eight-point edge on his teammate Christian Craig. Those boys race tonight and then again next weekend, which will be an East versus West Dave Coombs Sr. Memorial Showdown. Nichols could clinch tonight but it's not likely.
Here are the standings in both classes:
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|339
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|323
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|299
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|264
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|234
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|166
|2
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|158
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|138
|4
|
Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|128
|5
|Josh Osby
|Valparaiso, IN
|103
More pics from press day yesterday:
Morning Report
Let's send it to Steve Matthes who is live at the stadium:
Well folks, it’s cloudy and a tad chilly here in Salt Lake City but we’re just about ready to kick off round 16 of the Monster Energy SX series. We have the sudden retirement of Marty Davalos still fresh in the air here. Poor Marty crashed yesterday and suffered a concussion and a broken collarbone. Apparently Marty was going to announce his retirement at the end of the season (next weekend) but this crash has moved things along. As you know, I've always been there for Marty and I'm glad he got the chance to race two seasons of 450 supercross. That was always his goal.
We have plenty to talk about in the 450SX and 250SX east title chases. The track is a big change from the Atlanta races with the smaller floor here and we have two triples out there on the track as well as a very small whoop section. So, in other words, nothing really challenging for the riders for this round. Dirt looks good though and we’re all looking forward to having Daniel Blair guide us on the TV tonight. Blair gets his shot to jump into the booth play-by-play spot for tonight, and former JGRMX Team Manager Jeremy Albrecht will take Blair's usual spot as an extra analyst on the floor. We'll see what perspective a former team manager and mechanic adds to the show.