Salt Lake City, Utah's Rice-Eccles Stadium hosts 16th round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

We're nearly to the end of a 17-race slog to determine the 2021 450SX Champion. The year started with so much talk of #deepfield and #stacked, but now the math says only three riders can win this title. Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen are still in it, by the math, but Cooper Webb is in control with a 16-point lead and a race win last Saturday in Atlanta. He also passed Roczen and pulled away from Tomac to do that. The title fight is down to three, Webb wants to take it down to one. He could actually clinch the championship tonight with a win combined with a seventh for Roczen. Check out all the championship math to see how this would work.

The 250 class switches back to the East division, which has not competed for 10 weeks! Colt Nichols holds an eight-point edge on his teammate Christian Craig. Those boys race tonight and then again next weekend, which will be an East versus West Dave Coombs Sr. Memorial Showdown. Nichols could clinch tonight but it's not likely.