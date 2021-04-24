Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Salt Lake City 1

Race Day Feed Salt Lake City 1

April 24, 2021 10:55am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed. Salt Lake City, Utah's Rice-Eccles Stadium hosts 16th round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

We're nearly to the end of a 17-race slog to determine the 2021 450SX Champion. The year started with so much talk of #deepfield and #stacked, but now the math says only three riders can win this title. Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen are still in it, by the math, but Cooper Webb is in control with a 16-point lead and a race win last Saturday in Atlanta. He also passed Roczen and pulled away from Tomac to do that. The title fight is down to three, Webb wants to take it down to one. He could actually clinch the championship tonight with a win combined with a seventh for Roczen. Check out all the championship math to see how this would work.

The 250 class switches back to the East division, which has not competed for 10 weeks! Colt Nichols holds an eight-point edge on his teammate Christian Craig. Those boys race tonight and then again next weekend, which will be an East versus West Dave Coombs Sr. Memorial Showdown. Nichols could clinch tonight but it's not likely.

Nichols in action at yesterday's press day.
Nichols in action at yesterday's press day. Align Media
Craig.
Craig. Align Media

Here are the standings in both classes:

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States339
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany323
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States299
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States264
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States234
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States166
2Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States158
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan138
4Jett Lawrence
Landsborough Australia128
5Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN United States103
Full Standings

More pics from press day yesterday:

  • RS3_3926 Align
  • RS3_4171 Align
  • RS3_3221 Align
  • RS3_4342 Align
  • RS3_3264 Align
  • RS3_4053 Align
  • RS3_3090 Align
  • ME1_5070 Align
  • RS3_3972 Align
  • RS3_3361 Align
  • RS3_3384 Align
  • RS3_3514 Align
  • RS3_2533 Align
  • RS3_3384_(1) Align
  • RS3_3119 Align

Morning Report

Let's send it to Steve Matthes who is live at the stadium: 

Well folks, it’s cloudy and a tad chilly here in Salt Lake City but we’re just about ready to kick off round 16 of the Monster Energy SX series. We have the sudden retirement of Marty Davalos still fresh in the air here. Poor Marty crashed yesterday and suffered a concussion and a broken collarbone. Apparently Marty was going to announce his retirement at the end of the season (next weekend) but this crash has moved things along. As you know, I've always been there for Marty and I'm glad he got the chance to race two seasons of 450 supercross. That was always his goal.

We have plenty to talk about in the 450SX and 250SX east title chases. The track is a big change from the Atlanta races with the smaller floor here and we have two triples out there on the track as well as a very small whoop section. So, in other words, nothing really challenging for the riders for this round. Dirt looks good though and we’re all looking forward to having Daniel Blair guide us on the TV tonight. Blair gets his shot to jump into the booth play-by-play spot for tonight, and former JGRMX Team Manager Jeremy Albrecht will take Blair's usual spot as an extra analyst on the floor. We'll see what perspective a former team manager and mechanic adds to the show. 

