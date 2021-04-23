Jason Weigandt walks and talks from the ClubMX facility in South Carolina, where Zach Osborne and Phil Nicoletti are prepping for motocross season. Garrett Marchbanks is there too, he’s part of a several riders who are in the middle of the drama after Atlanta 3. People are not happy with Marchbanks. Or Cameron McAdoo. Or Ken Roczen. Not everyone is going to agree with what went down, but that kind of passion means the fans care. It could be worse.

The Weege Show Supercross preview is presented by the Honda Talon Sport Side by Side. Would be really fun to tear up ClubMX in one of those! You've got huge wheel travel, 1000cc of power and legendary Honda reliability, so go have some fun.