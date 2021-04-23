Phil Nicoletti is back! This week Zach Osborne stopped by ClubMX to log some motos, which put the pressure on Phil to keep up with the champ. That's tough. Depressed, Phil dragged himself away from the track to answer your questions.

Do you feel there should be a rule that prevents riders who the red flag was thrown for from restarting the race? Seems silly. If McAdoo took that same fall and shook it off after half a lap, he’d be last place on the night, but since he stayed down longer he gets to restart. Tyler Deatherage (via Twitter)

Listen, if you cause a red flag, you shouldn’t be able to race. End of story! My opinion has nothing to do with Cameron as a kid, because I genuinely like him and his family. But I don't care who the rider is. Whatever rule or guidelines they based that decision off of is total shit. You don’t get a re-do or a mulligan because you laid there for a minute. He made his own mistake, all by himself. It’s just NOT right. How do you justify every other red flag that happens now?! Do you let every rider that goes down and causes a red flag back on the gate solely because they knocked the wind out of themselves and needed a lap to recover?! Every Tom, Dick, and Harry that’s in a championship hunt is going to try and pull that card. Obviously, Cameron wasn’t faking anything with his crash, but this just opens a whole can of worms and to me, it’s not the least bit fair.