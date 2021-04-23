Ken Roczen may have had the Atlanta 3 Supercross victory in the bag late in the race last Saturday, but a costly mistake in the whoops would prove pivotal. Beyond the fall, his lap times suffered after the crash and Cooper Webb took full advantage of it. We dissect the crash, lap times, Webb's eventual pass and more from the 450SX main event at Atlanta 3.

The 250SX class saw a myriad of things happen including a red flag restart again. Fortunately Chris Blosewasn't injured worse in his collision with Cameron McAdoo, but McAdoo would go on to have more troubles in the second start as well. First he hit the back of his teammate Seth Hammaker in the whoops and went down, and then was taken out by Garrett Marchbanksin the move that had everyone talking. We break all that down and more in this week's edition of Race Examination.

Film courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

