Martin Davalos Announces Retirement

Davalos began his career in 2006 where he immediately impressed with his speed and tenacity. Being the first rider to compete in AMA Supercross from Ecuador, he carried a passion for racing at the highest level that was often unmatched by his competitors. He eventually amassed five 250SX class victories and was desperately close to championship glory on more than one occasion.

Last year, Davalos made the full time jump in the 450SX class where his experience helped him earn rookie of the year honors at 33-years-old. This season has been a struggle for him, but he still was consistently putting his Team Tedder KTM in the main event against the best riders in the world. Now, 15 years and two months after he made his supercross debut, the curtain has set on his career. Felicidades, Martin!