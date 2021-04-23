Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Articles
Supercross
Atlanta 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thorn Devlin
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Sat Apr 24
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 1
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Sat May 1
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Canberra
Sun May 2
Articles
Full Schedule

Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Salt Lake City 1 Preview Podcast

April 23, 2021 10:00am | by:
Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the 16th round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and give us their lock of the week for the Salt Lake City 1 Supercross.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Salt Lake City 1 preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Atlanta 3 Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Enzo Lopes (7th in the main event) | 52 points
Dilan Schwartz (9th in the main event) | 52 points
Derek Kelley (11th in the main event) | 52 points
Sean Cantrell (17th in the main event) | 52 points

450SX Class

Alex Ray (18th in the main event) | 38 points
Brandon Hartranft (19th in the main event) | 38 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

