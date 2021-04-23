Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the 16th round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and give us their lock of the week for the Salt Lake City 1 Supercross.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Salt Lake City 1 preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Atlanta 3 Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Enzo Lopes (7th in the main event) | 52 points

Dilan Schwartz (9th in the main event) | 52 points

Derek Kelley (11th in the main event) | 52 points

Sean Cantrell (17th in the main event) | 52 points

450SX Class

Alex Ray (18th in the main event) | 38 points

Brandon Hartranft (19th in the main event) | 38 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

